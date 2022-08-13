Burn pit law passes, but some vets may struggle to get needed healthcare

SOUTH DAKOTA — Combat veterans in South Dakota are encouraged by new legislation in Congress to expand treatment and benefits for soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits during deployment overseas, but questions remain about the federal government’s ability to effectively provide the needed health care.

 Those questions partly explain why Republican Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota opposed the PACT Act initially, voting against it twice before public pressure and an agreement to consider GOP amendments swayed their votes to the yes column on Aug. 2. The measure passed the Senate by a vote of 86-11, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law Thursday. 

