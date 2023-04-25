By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
WHITEWOOD — Familiar faces assumed ownership of Whitewood’s 135-year-old Bullwackers Saloon this month and plan to keep things running very similar to traditional procedure.
Spearfish residents Brian and Brenna Meyer assumed ownership of Bullwackers Saloon on April 1. They first visited the establishment 18 months ago, and that helped launch them into their current position.
“The first time we walked in and had a meal, we just kind of fell in love with the place,” Brian Meyer said. They worked there last summer and later started the ownership process.
Meyer said he and his wife loved the small-town, slow-paced atmosphere that Bullwackers offers.
Both worked at Bullwackers during the acquisition process. Brenna Meyer was employed there during the summer, and Brian Meyer performed cooking, bartending, and serving duties.
“The crew is very close-knit, kind of almost family. Everyone supports each other,” Meyer said.
Nine people are employed at Bullwackers. Meyer said all staff members will keep their positions because the team works together so well.
Bullwackers is currently open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday. Meyer said the kitchen will close at 9 a.m. weekdays and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday during summer hours, with Sunday hours to be announced.
Planned menu changes will include the return of the tuna steaks plus the introduction of items such as South Dakota-grown buffalo burgers. The menu will otherwise remain very similar to what it has been.
A phrase written on the temporary menu highlights the Bullwackers philosophy.
“Our commitment is to provide a welcoming, local bar with consistently good food and friendly service,” the phrase reads. The menu also announces that customers may provide feedback on menu items that are being considered.
“We are going to be as hands-on as we possibly can,” Meyer said. That includes interacting with customers and passing that feedback to the staff.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.