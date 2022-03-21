Bullock Hotel ghost murals to soon reappear

DEADWOOD — Seth Bullock’s alleged ghost will soon be joined by another ghost of sorts in greeting Bullock Hotel guests, this one on the outer perimeter of the building, as March 7 the Deadwood City Commission approved entering 633 Main St., the Bullock Hotel, into the Historic Ghost Mural Easement Program and granted permission to hire an artist to reproduce the ghost mural at a cost not to exceed $16,371.
“The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, in August, did a survey of ghost murals when we were beginning our ghost mural program,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “… and then we have reached out to the ownership group as we target these. During the South Dakota State Historical Society Board of Trustees meeting, when I was giving the update for budget and year-end review to the board, one of their members did mention they would like to see that project completed before the signage was totally lost. So we reached out to the ownership group of the Bullock, explained the program, and they then applied for the program. So that particular one was targeted by our office and pleased that the ownership group is willing to participate in the program.”
The first ghost mural restored by Deadwood Historic Preservation was the Champion spark plug sign on the side of the Celebrity Hotel.
“And when we say restored, it’s not back to 100%,” Kuchenbecker said. “We still want it to look vintage and period correct, but we don’t want to lose it completely, so the restoration will take it back between 65% and 70% of the paint. In this case, it’s a ghost sign, not a ghost mural. Those sometimes get used interchangeably.”
The Hattenbach block ghost murals on the side of Jacobs Restaurant and Brewhouse, the Grain Belt ghost mural on the side of Madame Peacock’s, the George Henry cigar mural on the side of the Bodega, and the Black Hills Mercantile sign on the side of the former Ralph Hoggat law office have all been entered into the ghost mural easement program.
“As per the guidelines, the city of Deadwood will be responsible for 100% of the restoration costs, bidding of the project, securing the required building permit and managing the restoration project,” Kuchenecker said. “The owner of the building will be responsible for maintaining the ghost mural when complete per the easement guidelines. So there’s an easement in perpetuity to the owner. There is no cost to the owners during the initial restoration.”
Artist Erica Merchant will restore the 100-plus-year-old ghost murals at 70% of the murals on the right side and rear of the building.
Historic Preservation goals are to target at least one ghost sign or mural per year.
“Depending on the size, our goal is to try and do one a year for at least the next decade,” Kuchenbecker said.
“They have what was available in the hardware store that was located in that location,” Kuchenbecker said. “This is the same artist who completed the Grain Belt and George Henry Cigar murals.”
