Buffalo woman IDed as crash victim

BELLE FOURCHE — A Buffalo woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson trike was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu as the car attempted to cross the highway.
The occupants on the trike, both of Buffalo, were thrown from the vehicle. Diana Davis, the 72-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chuck Davis, Sr., the 75-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Spearfish Monument Health hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.
Jeanette Hoff of Belle Fourche, the 78-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet, received minor injuries, but was not transported. She was wearing a seat belt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
