Brunner wins register of deeds seat

BELLE FOURCHE –– Julie Brunner, the Butte County Deputy Register of Deeds for two decades, won out against Cynthia Lewis in the Register of Deeds race Tuesday.
With 1,737 total votes cast in the race, Brunner won 68%, or 1,173 votes, with Lewis netting 564, 32%.
Brunner is pleased with the results, telling the Pioneer Wednesday that she feels “very relieved” about the results.
As she has worked in the county’s register of deeds office for nearly 21 years, Brunner said she is both excited and nervous about the new opportunity.
Lewis said as a first-time electoral bid, she feels “pretty good” about how it went.
“I’ve not ever run for anything in my life, so that was an interesting experience,” she told the Pioneer Wednesday.
Although she said she’s a little disappointed at the loss, Lewis said she tried her best.
