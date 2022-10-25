The Belle Fourche boys’ cross country team earned its first-ever state Class A team championship Saturday at the state meet in Huron. Pictured are, from the left: assistant coach Matthew Wattier, assistant coach Brody Benson, Sern Weishaar, Lennon Clarkson, Sawyer Clarkson, Lane Krautschun, Aiden Voyles, Harley Rivera, and head coach Jeremy Elsom. Photo courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting
HURON — A one-two punch of Sawyer Clarkson and Lane Krautschun helped Belle Fourche win its first-ever state Class A boys’ cross country team championship Saturday.
Clarkson captured the class A boys’ individual title finishing the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes 30.28 seconds. Krautschun earned runner-up honors in 16:06.24.
Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche claimed 17th place in 17 minutes 9.01 seconds. Lennon Clarkson (22nd place in 17:16.06), Harley Rivera (29th in 17:41.25), and Sern Weishaar (45th in 18:07.15) also competed for the Broncs.
Belle Fourche scored 38 points for top honors. Fellow Region 5A squads Hill City (second place at 46 points) and Custer (fourth at 86) also finished in the top four. Sioux Falls Christian finished third at 59 points.
“The boys’ team had an amazing day,” Broncs’ head coach Jeremy Elsom said. “We had five in the top 25 scoring; it was great.”
Elsom said the weather could not have been better. Temperatures were in the 60s, and a light breeze was blowing with slightly overcast skies.
“It signals that the last several years we’ve been working with these kids, are really starting to pay off,” Elsom said of the state title’s significance. He added a cross country runner is not made in just one or two seasons.
Clarkson planned to go out hard for the first mile. He said he stood a good chance of a title if his two-mile time was around 9 minutes 40 seconds.
Saturday marked Clarkson’s third state A individual title. The team success made that achievement all the more meaningful.
“We all wanted to keep that back that we had the capability and the skill set to win it,” Clarkson said of the state title. He added the Broncs knew they had to prove themselves Saturday.
Krautschun joined the Broncs this season after a successful stint at Bison, which included winning the state B individual title in 2021. Clarkson said Krautschun’s presence made it a lot easier to train hard.
Clarkson said many team members looked up to Krautschun and him. Others adopted the mindset that they would have to compete for team spots, according to Clarkson.
The Clarkson parents received Sawyer’s thanks for their support, as did the team.
Krautschun said he really had no time goals today but just wanted to compete. “I just wanted to do everything I can to get the team win,” he added.
Prior to the race, Krautschun said he tried to stay relaxed but was really nervous. He attributed that in part to having the team rely on him for the win.
“That’s pretty incredible, if you ask me,” Krautschun said in describing being part of the Broncs’ first-ever state cross country team title. He was also part of Bison’s state title winning team in 2020.
Krautschun said he had to prove himself after transferring from class B Bison to class A Belle Fourche.
Clarkson’s presence made this season’s practice sessions much easier for Krautschun, who said that this helped build individual confidence.
“I was crying,” Krautschun said upon learning the Broncs had secured the title. “It’s been incredible.”
Lead-Deadwood’s Greyson Baumberger finished 61st in the A boys’ division. His clocking was 18 minutes 30.18 seconds.
Hallie Person represented Lead-Deadwood in the A girls’ division. A 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes 7.39 seconds enabled her to place 25th.
Two runners represented Belle Fourche in the A girls’ division. Ava Allen placed 50th in 21 minutes 15.77 seconds, and Misty Drieling finished 59th in 21:22.64.
“Ava (Allen) and Misty (Drieling) ran solid races. They did very well for themselves,” Elsom said.
Sioux Falls Christian, with 30 points, snared the A girls’ team championship. Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley won the A girls’ individual title in 18 minutes 32.67 seconds.
