Belle Fourche kindergarteners through fourth graders assembled at the South Park Elementary School gymnasium Thursday to celebrate the end of their seven-week reading challenge. The five grades read a total of 35,473 books. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
Second grader, Ariana Pugh, read the most books out of all Belle Fourche elementary students with a total of 467 books since January. Karen Schlekeway, the Belle Fourche School District librarian said she was thoroughly impressed. Pioneer photo by Amanda Wolterstorff
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Broncs participated in a seven-week “Race to Read” reading challenge sponsored by Black Hills Reads.
“When I became aware of this reading challenge, I thought we’d better give it a try,” said Karen Schlekeway, Belle Fourche School District librarian. “All classroom teachers in South Park and North Park elementary schools in Belle Fourche took up the challenge and have been logging books that students read during their school day.”
Starting in January, kindergarteners through fourth graders worked as individuals and as classes to read as many books as they could.
With every 25 books the Broncs read, their “rockin’ Bronc car” got to move one mile in the reading race. In total the Broncs read a 35,473 books, for a distance of 1,418 miles.
On Thursday, the Broncs assembled to celebrate their accomplishments. The celebration was complete with performances by the Belle Fourche High School drum-line and cheerleaders.
The little Broncs also had a special visitor — the Cat in the Hat.
“It’s such an important day, because we are celebrating reading,” said the Cat in the Hat. “It’s important that you learn to read, and it’s important that you learn to read well.”
The classes that read the most were awarded with a Dr. Suess ice cream cake from Dairy Queen in Belle Fourche.
The winning classes for each grade are as follows:
• Kindergarten — Jordon Hanson’s class
• First grade —Genine Mace’s class
• Second grade — Shelly Mikkelson’s class
• Third Grade — Nicole Hayworth’s class
• Fourth Grade — Paula Janovy’s class
There was one Bronc who trotted the farthest, reading a total of 467 books — second grader Ariana Pugh.
“Keep up the good work and keep on reading,” said Schlekeway.
