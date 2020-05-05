Broken sewer line at Senior Center forces ‘major repair’

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Senior Center will be closed until further notice, pending repairs to a broken sewer line, as well as water damage caused to the facility.
“Early in March, or so, we figured out that we were having trouble with the concrete floor settling down,” said Virgil Dodson, a senior center board member.
Stephanie Crago, executive director of the center said, “The damage has affected the west side of our building along our office, bathrooms, and kitchen,” in an email. “We will have a major repair on our hands. Everything including walls, and concrete floors will need to be removed allowing removal of wet dirt underneath the building. New sewer and water lines will need to be installed, new soils back filled, and then rebuilding.”
Dodson said Donovan Construction located the break Monday morning.
The center had already been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, any plans the board had on reopening will be placed on hold until repairs can be made.
“We’d like to have people bear with us until we get things going again. (We) appreciate their understanding,” Dodson said.
