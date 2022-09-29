Bring out the bands, the brats, and the beer

Over the past 15 years, Deadwood’s Oktoberfest celebration has become one of the largest in the region, featuring several German-themed events for attendees to participate in.

DEADWOOD — Over the past decade and a half, it’s grown into one of Deadwood’s largest crowd draws of the year, and this year is expected to be more of the same, as the 15th annual Oktoberfest weekend dances into Deadwood Friday with a PolkaFest preview at 5 p.m. in Outlaw Square.

“The growth has much to do with execution and participation,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “The event wouldn’t be the same without the businesses involved in the Poker Run and cook-off, and we can’t thank them enough. The weather typically is wonderful for the fall, and, who doesn’t love a good Wiener Dog race?”

