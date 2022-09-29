Bring out the bands, the brats, and the beer

DEADWOOD — Over the past decade and a half, it’s grown into one of Deadwood’s largest crowd draws of the year, and this year is expected to be more of the same, as the 15th annual Oktoberfest weekend dances into Deadwood Friday with a PolkaFest preview at 5 p.m. in Outlaw Square.
“The growth has much to do with execution and participation,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “The event wouldn’t be the same without the businesses involved in the Poker Run and cook-off, and we can’t thank them enough. The weather typically is wonderful for the fall, and, who doesn’t love a good Wiener Dog race?”
Harstad said while there are no big changes in the event line-up, which includes Beer Barrel Games, PolkaFest, Poker Runs, brat give-aways, and even wiener dog races, there are changes in participation.
“We keep bring back everyone’s favorites each year, but within those events, there is always something new to try,” Harstad said. “For example, the Oktoberfest Cook-Off has a couple of new participants, Stan & Ollies in the Iron Horse is competing this year, and the Celebrity Hotel is hosting Box Elder Job Corps’ restaurant team. There’s some strong competition amongst our veteran competitors, so it should make for some great food to sample. All the participating businesses want to bring something new and interesting to the competition in their quest to be the best of the cook-off.”
The public is invited to enjoy free food samples during the German cook-off from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
“We are also putting on two separate poker runs on Friday, with prizes going to winners in both – so there’s more chances to win and more businesses to visit,” Harstad added.
While it’s hard to put a finger on the number of participants in Oktoberfest, due to the admission-free nature of the event, spectators come out in droves.
“There are easily a couple of thousand people watching the wiener dog races and Beer Barrel Games, and the community remains busy throughout the weekend,” Harstad said. “With the newer poker run portion of the event, we will see upwards, of 1,000 people trying their luck.”
“And this event makes a great stay-cation for locals, too,” Harstad said. “It’s a perfect time to get up in the Black Hills and check out the fall colors and take in a fall event.”
The large influx of Oktoberfest aficionados impacts local businesses in a big way.
“Very positive,” Harstad said. “Our businesses can count on events boosting revenue year-round, and that’s what we strive to do. We want our businesses to be successful and our guests to go home with a great memory and a smile on their faces. When people ask, ‘Hey, what’s going on in Deadwood?’ we always have something fun to share with them, which, in turn, drives visitation and has a positive impact on the economy. When our community and businesses rally around our events, it makes it better for everyone.”
Oktoberfest Event Highlights
• Friday: 1-5 & 7-9 p.m., Polka! Live music, Outlaw Square; 5 p.m., Brat giveaway, Mr. Wu’s; 9:15 Poker Run awards.
• Saturday: 1 p.m. Weiner Dog Races, Main Street in front of the Bullock Hotel; 1-4 p.m., Weim, Wine & Cheese wine and cheese tasting to benefit Canine Cancer Fund, in front of Saloon #10; 1-4 & 5-7 p.m., Polka! Live Music, Outlaw Square; 2-4 p.m. German Cook-Off, locations around town; 3 p.m., Beer Barrel Games, Main Street in front of the Gold Dust, followed by 7 p.m. awards, Outlaw Square.
