Bridge work on Colorado Blvd. to begin Wednesday

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Streets Department is scheduled to seal the bridge deck surface on Colorado Boulevard, west of Maitland Road, on Wednesday October and Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The bridge surface will remain slippery for approximately 24 hours after the work is completed. Please use caution when driving in this area and/or choose an alternate route if possible.
For more information, contact the city of Spearfish Public Works Department at (605) 642-1333.
