Brian Bengs visits Spearfish

SPEARFISH — A Democratic contender against Sen. John Thune for his U.S. Senate seat in November, Brian Bengs spent some time in Spearfish Saturday introducing himself to the people and learning about the issues in western South Dakota.
“Y’know, the river is a big divider, geographically and culturally, as I’ve seen,” Bengs said with a laugh. “So yeah, just trying to get some recognition out here.”
Originally from Iowa, Bengs moved to Aberdeen in 2016 after retiring from the U.S. Air Force where he was a judge advocate general (JAG). He took a job teaching criminal justice at Northern State University.
“My background is military; my first job was military. I was an Air Force JAG for 19 years; before that, I was in the Navy before going to collage and law school,” he said. “So I feel this sense of duty to address what I perceive to be threats to the country. And the movement that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, I believe, is an existential threat to the country.”
Bengs said he wants to focus on jobs, taxes, national defense, and the dual issue of climate change and energy independence if elected.
“We are in a unique situation today to start really investing in energy independence and get a kind of two-for-one return on (the) investments that we make, because energy independence and clean energy can kind of address two issues at the same time,” he explained.
He also said he plans to attack big business special interest groups, which have cornered too much of the market such as meat pacing, pharmaceuticals, and big oil.
“Somebody has to step up and do something, and I pledge to have an aggressive anti-trust action the likes of which we haven’t seen since Teddy Roosevelt,” Bengs said.
A life-long Independent, Bengs said he chose to register and run as a Democrat because it aligns more with his progressive views than does the current state of the Republican party, but also to promote political diversity in a largely homogenous representative system in Washington D.C., which he says, is broken.
“Everybody knows it; it isn’t a secret. It’s just that the people in office don’t want to fix it, because it works for them,” he said. “Real, functioning democracy is really the only tool regular people have against the influence and power of big-money folks.”
