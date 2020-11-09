Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings in $4K+ for continued Foundation for Health efforts

DEADWOOD — The pandemic didn’t get in the way of Northern Hills organizations forging ahead to fundraise more than $4,000 for Foundation for Health assistance efforts in the name of Breast Cancer Awareness last month.
Foundation for Health Executive Director Laurie Wince said organizations were contacting her this year, prior to her contacting them regarding fundraising efforts that served to bring in a total of $4,505 for Foundation for Health in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“The coolest thing was probably that we hit all different demographics of people and ages with breast cancer education and fundraising,” Wince said.
Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) and its Community Wellness Committee stepped in to help with a $2,931 donation from employee efforts and a $1,069 match from the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA).
“That was all from employees,” Wince said. “They had cans down where the big equipment is. They had cans everywhere, boxes, and they got shirts. This year, because of COVID, everything was Zoom, lots of their employees were remote, and they decided they would ask if I would do a community educational presentation and if I knew anybody who could do it with me about breast cancer.”
What resulted was a 45-minute educational presentation with Beth Draeger of the Cancer Care Institute on Zoom.
“We had a question/ask style of presentation,” Wince said. “It was really great. It was casual. And then people were sending in questions and we would answer them. After the educational seminar, they sent out a form you could fill out if you’d like to donate or let us know why breast cancer is dear to you. And the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) Administration, which is their board, said at a certain point they would match $1,000. If their employees could get over $3,000. The employees did. So they matched it. So they gave us an even $4,000, which is huge to us. The employees themselves raised $3,000 with some change. It was just amazing to me that they’re just so committed, they wanted the education, and that they participated. I just thought it was great.”
Working with Radiology Department staff from Deadwood Regional Hospital, those who came in for a mammogram in the month of October received a Tough Enough to Wear Pink t-shirt and Chubby Chipmunk chocolates.
“We do that to encourage people to come in, and it gets them in there,” Wince said.
On the other side of the hill, the Spearfish High School volleyball team helped out by sponsoring an online GoFundMe for those wishing to donate to the cause, as well as selling candy, masks, and Spartans Strong t-shirts, earning a total of $505.
“It just kind of rolled,” Wince said. “It was just one of those kind of things where people were involved.”
Because October is signified as breast cancer month and because it touches so many people’s lives, Wince said Foundation for Health wanted to put a focus on it and educate people to whatever the new information on hand is.
“Whether it’s statistics or new research on genetics or whatever it may be, it helps people in lots of different ways, to associate, connect themselves and those they know have been sick, to breast cancer,” Wince said. “Whenever you have a connection to something, it makes you want to help that entity and then if people help, we can help. By giving money, we can help people to have less financial strain while they’re going through their battle with cancer.”
Wince said all of the funds raised in October will be used by Foundation for Health to assist women with breast cancer.
“These funds will continue to go into our fund account for women who need specific things or non-specific, so it could go to transportation, to lodging, to some sort of special trip or specialty appointment of some kind – they may need to go to Sioux Falls or Denver, or something.”
The funds are also available for other requests, such as a special prosthetic sleeves or help with pharmacy.
“Or something else that might come up that would significantly help them at some period of time during the journey,” Wince said.
The assistance Foundation for Health provides to breast cancer patients is only part of what the organization impacts in the Northern Hills.
“We help with equipment that’s needed so people in the community can get more services in the community. We partner with Monument Health to provide different opportunities for people in the community with healthcare and wellness,” Wince said, adding that Foundation for Health also provides free flu shots for employees at the Children’s Childcare Alliance and Boys and Girls Club. Foundation for Health coordinated a Hills-wide mask making effort, as well, that resulted in 8,000 masks being made and distributed across the area. The organization has also purchased wheelchairs for local tourism venues.
“So that people who have trouble ambulating can still go to our tourist areas,” Wince said. “When people request things from us, we just look at it and say, ‘Does this follow our mission?’ Which is health and safety for our community and try to figure out if it’s going to fit into what we’re funded for and then we consider it.”
Foundation for Health is a not-profit funded by grants, as well as donations from the community.
