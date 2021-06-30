Boys & Girls Club short staffed, still providing services

LEAD — A letter warning parents about limited hours at the Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club due to severely limited staffing was a miscommunication, officials say, and the club is in the process of hiring for its summer program.
The letter, which Lead-Deadwood Boys & Girls Club Director Garrett Kohler signed and emailed out to Boys & Girls Club member parents on June 9 stated, “Starting next week, or Monday the 14th, staffing at the BGCA will be very tight. As such, there is a very strong possibility that our hours will vary and may change on a day-to-day basis, as well as the amount of kids that can attend the club daily. Please be mindful that we are trying the best we can to meet your needs, but we are having difficulties with this due to the amount of staff we currently have. In addition to all this, there may be a possibility that the club might have to close until we can get an appropriate amount of staff to run our club. I am sorry for any inconvenience that this will probably cause for you.”
When the letter was sent, Kohler said he was the only full-time staff member, working with one other part-time staffer.
But Kyle Stainbrook, director of operations for the three Boys & Girls Clubs in Lead-Deadwood, Hill City and Hot Springs, said the letter was a miscommunication and should not have been sent out, since the organization had staffing under control.
“Typically what will happen is if we do end up in a situation where we’re short staffed, we often borrow from other clubs,” Stainbrook said, adding that the club was in the process of hiring new employees. Currently, he said the Lead-Deadwood Club has four employees. That’s still understaffed, he said, as they prefer to operate with at least six or seven during the summer months.
“We (have staffing issues) in the same way that pretty much every other business is having issues,” Stainbrook said. “We can operate safely, it’s just that we would like more.”
The staffing issues are the primary reason the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood limited its enrollment numbers to 45 for the summer program this year, compared to up to 70 kids in past years. The summer program includes a school breakfast and lunch for kids, various craft and educational activities, and opportunities to play at the park or in the Handley Center gym.
“Safety is our top priority,” Stainbrook said. “We always want to make sure we have enough adults to supervise the kids we have. That is why we had to restrict our numbers for the beginning of the year, to keep that safe staff to kid ratio.”
Qualifications for staffing at the Boys & Girls Club include childcare or youth development experience, and the ability to run programming for the youth. Kohler said candidates should be able to exercise extreme patience and have a sense of empathy. Ideal candidates should have some understanding of trauma, demonstrate confidence, and are able to work independently.
Stainbrook said the Club continues to look for more employees to increase staffing levels. Additionally, he said they always welcome volunteers who are willing to come in and work with the kids on special projects and programs. The Lead-Deadwood club currently works with the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, and the Lead Library Summer Reading Program, as well as other organizations, to bring quality programming to the kids.
Overall, Stainbrook and Kohler said the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood is committed to serving the community, by providing a critical service.
“There aren’t any large scale youth serving organizations in any of the communities that we serve,” Stainbrook said. “We play a pretty integral part. The biggest thing is getting the word out and letting people know we are here and we can always use help. If there are people who are interested in volunteering and participating, even if somebody does arts and crafts, those things go a long way because it gives the kids more contact with the community and gives us more people to help and be hands on.”
Whether it’s working as a staff member or volunteer, Kohler said working at the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood can be both challenging and rewarding.
“This job is rewarding because you are truly making a difference in the lives of the youth in our community,” Kohler said. “Going hand-in-hand with making a difference is dealing/working with the population that we do. Most of our kids come from poverty, or live in poverish environments, so they are being subjected to different kinds of trauma. Because many of our kids do have trauma, or aren’t being raised with quality home lives, their behaviors become difficult to deal with. This often leads to staff burnout. However, if people can look past the difficult behaviors and take an empathic approach to working with our kids, the job becomes much easier.”
