Boy, 9, dies in crash, driver receives life-threatening injuries

DEADWOOD — One person died and another was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon north of Deadwood.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, preliminary information indicates that a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 about 4:45 p.m. when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.
The 9-year-old male passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 40-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
