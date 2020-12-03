LEAD — Boxes of hope to spread Christmas cheer to local non-profit organizations is a great way to start the season off right, and this year Blackstone Lodge in Lead is making it easy.
Organizer Linda Ahlers said this is the fifth year she has set up boxes of hope, and this year there are three brightly decorated boxes — one for the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, one for the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry, and one for the Twin Cities Animal Shelter.
“During this season I always feel like people are hopeful,” Ahlers said. “Things are going to get better and the future is bright and so by people donating to these organizations I think that’s a huge help.”
Ahlers said the boxes were set up the day after Thanksgiving, and will remain out through Dec. 21. Ideal gifts for the boxes include non-perishable food items for the food pantry, and cat litter and pet food for the animal shelter. For the Boys & Girls Club box, Ahlers said donations could include hats and gloves, after school snacks, socks, art supplies and more.
Every year, Ahlers said the Boxes of Hope program grows in Lead. Last year, she said she made three trips to the food pantry to deliver donations.
“It really brings out the best in people,” she said. “Last year one lady brought beautiful girls’ coats. It’s amazing what people do to give. Of course, they’re anonymous. They’re not looking for a pat on the back, they just want to be charitable and give to people who have less. It’s just a new hope for a brighter year, especially this year.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.