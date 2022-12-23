bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — A local man stopped for speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone and found to be in possession of a significant amount of marijuana was sentenced Dec. 8 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Kristopher Gregory Compton, 20, of Box Elder was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 20 and charged with possession of more than one-half pound, but less than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and possession of marijuana, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

