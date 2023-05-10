Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD – A man involved in an assault case late last year was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse April 26.
Thomas Trey Twiss, 24, of Box Elder was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Twiss was also charged by information Nov. 3, 2022 with obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
On April 26, Twiss pleaded guilty to simple assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and intentional damage to property $400 or less.
The same day, Twiss was granted an imposition of sentenced and placed on unsupervised probation for 360 days, upon the following terms and conditions: that he pay fine and costs of $393, that he violate no law for 360 days on counts I and II and for a period of six months on Count III; that he have no contact with the victim for 360 days; that he serve 10 days in jail; and pay prosecution costs of $46 to the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office. Twiss was also ordered to pay restitution of $146.39 to First Gold. The counts in the case are to run consecutively.
According to court documents, on Oct. 10, 2022 at approximately 12:39 a.m., Deadwood police learned from a bar worker of a father and son who were consuming alcoholic beverages at First Gold Casino and the father had left the bar area, leaving the son, later identified as Twiss, who began visibly and audibly weeping while seated at the bar.
The bar worker stated she asked the son what was wrong and he had reportedly replied, “I am just so sorry you have to work here. I’m sorry, I am just a bad person and that you have to deal with my dad.” The bar worker explained to police she expressed confusion toward the son, as neither the son nor the father had done anything.
At approximately 1:43 a.m., police were called to First Gold Casino and observed multiple staff members running out of the west side of the building. Police ran through the casino and out the west side door after the running staff members.
While running, Lawrence County Dispatch gave a description of a male subject, later identified as Twiss, wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and Converse sneakers that had run from staff after hitting them with a bottle.
Police caught up with Twiss near Springhill Suites and identified themselves multiple times. Twiss continued running toward the front door of Springhill suites and slowed down near a bench situated near the front door.
Police instructed Twiss to show his hands and he sat down on the bench. Before police could give additional instructions, Twiss stood up from the bench at lunged at police, who deployed a taser to Twiss’s torso area and he fell to the ground on his stomach.
Twiss reportedly did not cooperate with police as they then placed him in handcuffs.
When police asked Twiss why he was running and what had occurred at First Gold Casino, he replied by sobbing and stating, “I’m scared and I am just a bad person.”
When police interviewed First Gold Casino workers, one said she had left the bar area to do side work while Twiss was seated at the bar by himself. The worker said when she returned to the bar area, she observed Twiss standing on the employee side of the bar drinking a bottle of Skrewball. A male worker entered the bar area and approached Twiss behind the bar. Twiss was observed by First Gold personnel looking at a glass shelf behind the bar and then swinging the bottle of Skrewball at it, causing the shelf to shatter, later throwing the glass bottle to the ground, shattering it. This is when Twiss then ran out from behind the bar and out the west side of the building.
Police observed the glass shelf and the Skrewball bottle to be shattered.
A witness seated at the bar stated he observed Twiss behind the bar drinking a bottle of Skrewball and that he approached Twiss and began trying to get him to stop drinking the alcohol and get out from behind the bar. Twiss continued drinking the Skrewball and then turned around to face the bar patron. The patron stated he felt something graze the side of his head, but was not sure if it was a bottle or Twiss’s hand. Twiss then fled the bar area.
Another witness said Twiss missed the bar patron multiple times when he swung the bottle, but it was clear he was trying to hit him with it.
The bottle of Skrewball was worth approximately $69 and the repairs to the shelf were to be determined at a later time.
Police spoke with Twiss’s father who told them Twiss had been going through a bad breakup with his ex-girlfriend and that he brought him to Deadwood to give him advice about how to handle it. The father said Twiss had struggled with suicidal ideation in the past, but did not mention any recent incidents.
Twiss was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
