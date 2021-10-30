Box Elder man sentenced for attempted possession of child porn

RAPID CITY — A Box Elder man was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison and five years probation following his conviction of attempted possession of child pornorgrphy
Brennan John Hauk, 42, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. Hauk will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Hauk was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting online predators. Following multiple online communications with a person Hauk believed to be a 15-year-old boy, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to request nude photographs and negotiate a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Hauk went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.
