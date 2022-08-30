DEADWOOD — A traffic stop in which a local man on probation was allegedly speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 90 near mile marker 26 reportedly yielded a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.
On Aug. 18, he pleaded not guilty to the charges that resulted from the stop before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Kristopher Gregory Compton, 20, of Box Elder was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 20 and charged with possession of more than one-half pound, but less than one pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and possession of marijuana, more than one-half pound, but less than one pound, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald June 9 indicates that Compton has previously been convicted of felony possession of a burglary third degree in Meade County, which enhances the principal felony in this case from a Class 4 to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on June 8 at 5:22 p.m., police clocked a silver BMW at 99 mph in a 75-mph zone and conducted a traffic stop.
Two males occupied the front seats, Compton was identified as the driver, and a juvenile was identified as the passenger. There was allegedly a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the BMW.
Compton told police the two were headed to Spearfish from Rapid City. He also informed police he was on probation. Neither occupant of the vehicle possessed a medical marijuana card.
Compton allegedly did not display any signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A search of the juvenile allegedly revealed a half-ounce of marijuana folded up in paper inside his seat pants pocket. The juvenile informed police he had been drinking Twisted Tea with alcohol in it. A PBT of the juvenile resulted in a .000% BAC. The juvenile had a warrant out of Pennington County for failure to appear.
A probable cause search of the BMW revealed 12 ounces of package-sealed raw marijuana underneath the passenger seat. Both occupants of the vehicle were read Miranda rights and did not wish to cooperate with police. Probation officers were contacted for both subjects. Compton’s probation officer requested a probationary hold at the jail on him. The Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City took custody of the juvenile.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Compton is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
Compton is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 29
