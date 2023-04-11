Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD – A man who allegedly went behind the counter of a local bar and began drinking a bottle of Skrewball when the bartender was away and later attempted to hit a patron with the bottle, pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him March 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Thomas Trey Twiss, 24, of Box Elder was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Twiss was also charged by information Nov. 3, 2022 with obstructing a law enforcement officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Deadwood police learned from a worker at the bar of a father and son who were consuming alcoholic beverages at First Gold Casino and the father had left the bar area, leaving the son, and the son, later identified as Twiss, began visibly and audibly weeping while seated at the bar.
The bar worker stated she asked the son what was wrong and he had reportedly replied, “I am just so sorry you have to work here. I’m sorry, I am just a bad person and that you have to deal with my dad.” The bar worker explained to police she expressed confusion toward the son, as neither the son nor the father had done anything.
At approximately 1:43 a.m., police were called to First Gold Casino and observed multiple staff members running out of the west side of the building. Police ran through the casino and out the west side door after the running staff members.
While running, Lawrence County Dispatch gave a description of a male subject, later identified as Twiss, wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants, and Converse sneakers that had run from staff after hitting them with a bottle.
Police caught up with Twiss near Springhill Suites and reportedly yelled at him, “Stop! Police!” multiple times. Twiss continued running toward the front door of Springhill suites and slowed down near a bench situated near the front door.
Police instructed Twiss to show his hands and he sat down on the bench. Before police could give additional instructions, Twiss allegedly stood up from the bench at lunged at police, who deployed a taser to Twiss’s torso area and he fell to the ground on his stomach.
Twiss reportedly did not cooperate with police as they then placed him in handcuffs.
When police asked Twiss why he was running and what had occurred at First Gold Casino, he allegedly replied by sobbing and stating, “I’m scared and I am just a bad person.”
When police interviewed First Gold Casino workers, one said she had left the bar area to do side work while Twiss was seated at the bar by himself. The worker alleged when she returned to the bar area, she observed Twiss standing on the employee side of the bar drinking a bottle of Skrewball. A male worker reportedly entered the bar area and approached Twiss behind the bar. Twiss was allegedly observed by First Gold personnel looking at a glass shelf behind the bar and then swinging the bottle of Skrewball at it, causing the shelf to shatter, later throwing the glass bottle to the ground, shattering it. This is when Twiss then reportedly ran out from behind the bar and out the west side of the building.
Police observed the glass shelf and the Skrewball bottle to be shattered.
A witness seated at the bar stated he allegedly observed Twiss behind the bar drinking a bottle of Skrewball and that he approached Twiss and began trying to get him to stop drinking the alcohol and get out from behind the bar. Twiss allegedly continued drinking the Skrewball and then turned around to face the bar patron. The patron stated he allegedly felt something graze the side of his head, but was not sure if it was a bottle or Twiss’s hand. Twiss then fled the bar area.
Another witness said Twiss missed the bar patron multiple times when he swung the bottle, but it was clear he was trying to hit him with it.
The bottle of Skrewball was worth approximately $69 and the repairs to the shelf were to be determined at a later time.
Police spoke with Twiss’s father who reportedly told them Twiss had been going through a bad breakup with his ex-girlfriend and that he brought him to Deadwood to give him advice about how to handle it. The father reportedly said Twiss had struggled with suicidal ideation in the past, but did not mention any recent incidents.
Twiss was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Twiss has bonded out on a $5,000 cash surety.
Twiss is due back in court April 25.
