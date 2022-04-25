Box Elder Job Corps students clean up Whitewood Creek

DEADWOOD — A group of Box Elder Job Corps students worked together Friday morning to clean up Whitewood Creek through Deadwood.
“The clean-up is happening on Earth Day this year,” said Wendy Luedke, a vocational development specialist for the Box Elder Job Corps. “Typically, because it’s annual, we just choose a day that works for us. It is more of a community service. We like and want our students to do community outreach, let everybody know who we are, what we do on center.”
Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr. thanked the Box Elder Job Corps students and staff for their efforts.
“Job Corps has been a partner since the inception of Adopt-a-Creek and they are a great partner in cleaning up Deadwood,” said Nelson. “Twice a year, they help us out and they were missed during the pandemic, as they could not help.”
Luedke said two groups of students participated in the Deadwood Clean-Up.
“One will start at the rodeo grounds and work up the creek that way,” Luedke said. “The other one will start at the Deadwood Gulch area and work their way up 385 in the Pluma area.”
Luedke said most of the Job Corps Center’s 50 students participated in the clean-up.
“We’re not up to capacity yet. We’re slowly building back up, due to COVID,” Luedke said. “It’s done annually, pre-COVID. So, 2020-2021, we didn’t have anything going on. The last two years, we kind of had to put a halt on everything. Number one, in March 2020, we sent all of our students home and then they started coming back in 2021 … we’re able to build that up a bit more now.”
Normally, the center houses around 124 students.
Luedke said she hopes the students gain appreciation for the earth and appreciation for taking care of the local land by participating in the Earth Day clean-up.
“And also just getting the good feeling of what it’s like to volunteer and actually work for making our earth a better place to live,” she said.
