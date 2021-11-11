Bottoms up for the Big Whiskey festival

DEADWOOD — With some of the best whiskey drinking establishments in the state, Deadwood offers the chance to sip some 40 different spirits at nearly 15 different locations from 4-9 p.m. Saturday as part of the fourth annual Big Whiskey.
Event organizer and Deadwood Main Street Initiative (MSI) member Charlie Struble-Mook said this may well be the first sell-out of the spirit fest.
“There’s only, like, 29 tickets left out of 200,” Struble-Mook said.
Struble said the Big Whiskey is sort of like Hops N Hogs and Forks, Corks, and Kegs.
“It is a ticketed event. It’s $50 a ticket. Only 200 are sold. Basically, it’s to raise money for the MSI Deadwood “Revitalization efforts and then also to introduce whiskeys that somebody’s never seen, but they don’t want to buy the whole bottle, so they can try a sample of it and get out of their whiskey comfort zone,” Struble-Mook added. “With whiskey becoming more and more popular, we just thought it would be a great opportunity. Plus, we have probably the number one whiskey bar in the state – the most whiskeys — in Deadwood, so it’s a great opportunity to showcase that.”
The following 13 businesses are Big Whiskey stops on Saturday: Buffalo-Bodega, Deadwood Distillery, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Cadillac Jack’s, Hickok’s, Nugget Saloon, Midnight Star, Gold Dust, Jacobs Brewhouse, Paddy O’Neill’s, Saloon #10, Silverado/Franklin, Stan & Ollie’s, each featuring three to four different whiskey varieties to sample.
“The idea is not to have it at one central location, but to get people into various businesses around town to see what they have to offer for food or drinks or whiskey or gifts,” Struble-Mook said. “The idea behind this is to get people moving throughout the businesses. We do have a couple new businesses participating this year, which is exciting. Also, the liquor reps from Republic are actually going to be here doing the tasting, so their knowledge will be added to the experience.”
Participants can expect to select from more than 30 different whiskeys including Rye, Scotch, Irish, bourbon, Japanese and Canadian.
Struble-Mook said what she’s noticed about past Big Whiskey participants is that they really seem to enjoy getting out and trying new whiskeys and the educational opportunities the event affords them.
“With the liquor reps here, they’re going to be able to learn a lot about the whiskeys and that’s one thing I’ve fallen in love with, studying whiskey and bourbon,” she said. “Is they all have a story and it’s just neat to hear their story of their brand and try it. Trying two different whiskeys from the same distillery and seeing how they’re different, the same.”
Because sampling more than 40 different spirits would likely put participants in the bag pretty quickly, Big Whiskey go-ers are afforded 15 tickets to try the whiskeys of their choice.
“You kind of look at your list and see what whiskeys are at what business and just plan out your night by what you want to go try,” Struble-Mook said. “The shots are about a half ounce to an ounce.”
Struble-Mook pointed out there is no open container for the event and that it’s designed more as a casual event, a relaxing evening.
“A chill night to walk around Deadwood and try some whiskey that you won’t be able to try everywhere else,” she said.
All Big Whiskey proceeds go to benefit MSI and its efforts in Deadwood.
“Two examples where this money has benefited Deadwood or the residents is the Main Street beautification, so all the planters and flowers that go out in the summer and then also the money from the Christmas light decorations, the prize money is from different promotional events.”
Registration is 3-5 p.m. at the Deadwood Welcome Center.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.