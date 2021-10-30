RAPID CITY — Not every baby can say they’re born a hero, but the ones who arrive via planned c-sections and whose parents choose to participate in the new birth tissue donation program at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, can.
In partnership with Dakota Lions Sight and Health, and Monument Health, the program arranges for the coordination, donation, and collection of birth tissue including amniotic membranes and umbilical cords.
Birth tissue is gathered after a child is born through a planned Caesarean section and poses no risk to the mother or baby.
“Each placenta goes on to help 20 to 40 individuals,” said Marcy Dimond, chief executive officer of Dakota Lions Sight & Health, a non-profit organization that works to ensure local physicians and researchers have ready access to high quality tissue for medical use. “Hospitals and ophthalmologists throughout South Dakota have been using amniotic tissue for quite some time. They actually are the reason why we decided to get involved on the donation acquisition side of the placenta.”
The organization and program is fairly new in this region. It launched in Fargo in January and at Avera in Sioux Falls in June. Rapid City Hospital’s first donation was Sept. 16. It has been involved with deceased donation for more than 30 years and had partnered with Monument Health in that respect.
“Really, this came to light for us when one of our employees’ friend of the family had a firework incident on the Fourth of July a couple of years ago that caused some damage to his eye and also to his eyelid and his eyelashes were abrading his cornea,” Dimond said. “So we got connected with him and turned him over to an ophthalmologist in Sioux Falls that saw him and they treated him with an amnion graft. So it made perfect sense for us at that point, that it was something that we wanted to get involved in and make sure that donations were happening from our hospital partners and then returned back in our community.”
Josh West, a college student from Sturgis, was enjoying a typical Fourth of July celebration when things took a turn for the worse.
A large firework unexpectedly exploded near his face causing serious damage to his left eye.
West suffered burns and lacerations of his cornea and saw different doctors over the first few months of the accident with little success in repairing the damage.
All too often these types of accidents result in permanent damage or loss of eyesight.
Not so for West.
Upon his return to college, he had an appointment with an eye specialist who recommended an amnion graft, which is a biologic ocular transplantation graft used as an adjunct therapy to treat ocular surface indications.
The organization’s birth tissue donation program meant amniotic membrane obtained from human placenta was locally available for West’s procedure. Amniotic membranes used for the grafts contain growth factors, cytokines and stem cells that stimulate healing and expedite recovery.
West said within two weeks of the procedure, the improvement in his sight and the reduction of discomfort was truly amazing. He also said the vision in his left eye is actually better today than it was before the accident.
Tina Dillon, manager of Labor and Delivery at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital said the number one thing she would like readers to know about the program is that there is no risk to the mother or baby.
“It is tissue that would not be used otherwise. It would be discarded,” Dillon said. “So there’s absolutely no risk to them, but the benefit to other people is tremendous. It could be used for non-healing wounds. It could be used to cover the eye. It can be used for many, many things, with no risk to the mom and benefit to others. I’d really like people to know about it so that they could decide that, ‘Hey, I could really benefit others by doing this and it doesn’t cost me anything and there’s no risk to me or the baby.’ It’s like a win/win.”
Rapid City Hospital performs approximately 20 planned C-sections a month.
There have been two participants in the program since it began.
“We’re hoping to have 10 to 15 a month, once the words starts getting out,” Dillon said. “That’s our goal, but it may take a little while to get there.”
Feedback from the front lines is that participants are glad to help.
“The second one we did was just last week … the first lady was just thrilled to be able to help,” Dillon said. “She felt like it was helping other people and she was just really excited to be able to do that.”
Birth tissue, including placenta tissue, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid, is used to treat a wide variety of conditions including traumatic burns, skin cancer, difficult-to-heal wounds, neurological damage, ulcers, eye injuries, blood disorders and many others. The tissue contains special cells that stimulate healing. Grafts have been shown to have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. Additional benefits include quicker recovery, pain suppression and reduction in scar tissue.
The option to participate in the birth tissue donation program is first presented in the physician’s office and coordinated from there.
“They (the physician’s office) get them in touch with Marcy’s group, who sets the whole thing up and then they interview the patient and they sign consents and everything before we ever even see this patient,” Dillon said. “So that’s all taken care of by Marcy and her team before they even come to the hospital.”
Dillon said there is much excitement about the birth tissue donation program amongst the Rapid City Hospital staff.
“When she came and talked it about it, the whole team, everybody was just so excited to be a part of it, because they can really see the benefit for other patients and it’s really a pretty easy process from our point of view,” Dimond said. “The nurses are really excited to be a part of it. We’re just thrilled to be a part of it. It’s something that can benefit people far and wide without really any risk to anybody.”
As part of this new initiative, the organization has created educational materials that can be shared with expectant mothers to inform and encourage donations. This material is being made available to health care providers to help educate their patients on the process and benefits of birth tissue donation.
