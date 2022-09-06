Hometown Hero

SPEARFISH – The Booth Society, Inc., the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, has been honored as a Hometown Hero by the South Dakota Community Foundation.

The Foundation recognized the Booth Society as a Hometown Hewro because the Booth Society is a special group of people with a passion for helping their community grow and thrive. For 35 years, the South Dakota Community Foundation has been working with generous people who believe in making their community a better place to live. In 2022 they recognized the Booth Society, acknowledging that the group makes decisions to provide for families, while preserving traditions in their community.

