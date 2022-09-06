SPEARFISH – The Booth Society, Inc., the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, has been honored as a Hometown Hero by the South Dakota Community Foundation.
The Foundation recognized the Booth Society as a Hometown Hewro because the Booth Society is a special group of people with a passion for helping their community grow and thrive. For 35 years, the South Dakota Community Foundation has been working with generous people who believe in making their community a better place to live. In 2022 they recognized the Booth Society, acknowledging that the group makes decisions to provide for families, while preserving traditions in their community.
Through the award, the Foundation thanks the Booth Society for playing a vital and key role in strengthening the South Dakota Community Foundation and growing the state of South Dakota and the Spearfish community.
“We are happy to receive this honor,” said Karen Holzer, executive director of the Booth Society. “The award validates the mission of the Booth Society, which is to promote, preserve and enhance educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities at the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery. We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the South Dakota Community Foundation.”
Beth Massa of the South Dakota Community Foundation presented the Hometown Hero award to the Booth Society on the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery grounds in August.
