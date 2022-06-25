Booth hatchery welcomes new hall of famer Dale Bast

SPEARFISH — With more than 40 years working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), Dale Bast was inducted into the American Fishery Society Fish Culture Section Hall of Fame during the annual meeting of the Association of Retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Employees in Deadwood, Thursday.
“When Dale set out, over 40 years ago, on his fisheries journey, he started with one thought in mind – he wanted to make fisheries. He wanted to make hatcheries a better place than when he found them,” said Matt Wipf, hatchery manager at the Bluewater Springs State Fish Hatchery in Montana.
Bast earned a degree in biology from Moorhead State College, and began full-time employment with the FWS in 1973 at the Valley City National Fish Hatchery in North Dakota. His final posting was Iron River National Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin.
Bast and his team supported several investigations into the health and transportation of fish throughout the country. He was a leading member of the National Broodstock Program for more than 25 year and was responsible for the production and distribution of hundreds of millions of salmonid eggs across the country. He played a major role in the recovery of lake trout in Lake Superior through production and stocking of millions of high quality hatchery lake trout.
In 2010, Bast was instrumental in the complete revision of the Coldwater Fish Culture course at the USFWS’s National Conservation Training Center in West Virginia. Despite his retirement in 2014, Dale continues to serve as an instructor in Coldwater Fish Culture.
“There’s no way, no way, that you can get to this point in a career without hard work, sweat, love for the profession, and dedication,” Wipf added.
Bast was presented with a plaque commemorating his induction.
“I feel like I’m floating on cloud nine,” Bast said. “It’s been a great pleasure to work with every one of you.”
The American Fisheries Society Fish Culture Section Hall of Fame is located at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives in Spearfish.
