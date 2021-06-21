SPEARFISH — Two new books released this year feature the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives prominently as they explore the world of conservation through fish-eyed lenses.
Written by Kindra Gordon, Karen Holzer, and Joanna Jones “Let’s Feed The Fish,” tells the story of two young boys touring the D.C. Booth Hatchery.
“We started the script in March (2020), right when the pandemic hit,” Gordon said. “Our goal was always to take kids on the journey that they go on when they come and explore here and get to see nature but also kind of learn the history behind this place and how special it is.
Illustrated in watercolor by South Dakota artist Bill Feterl, the book captures the piece and tranquility of the hatchery grounds, as well as the sense wonder and exploration many children, and adults, still find there.
“There are so many stories within the pages that Bill really brought to life,” Holzer said.
“It was a life savor for me,” Feterl added. “I didn’t think about (the pandemic). I was in my studio clamoring along and kept focused on (the book).”
Also celebrating a milestone anniversary, the United State Fish and Wildlife Service has produced, “America’s Bountiful Waters: 150 Years of Fisheries Conservation and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.”
“The fisheries arm of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service turned 150 in 2021 so this is a commemorative book celebrating that anniversary,” explained April Gregory, curator of the Fisheries & Aquatic Conservations Archives. “It was established in 1871 as the U.S. Commission of Fish and Fisheries and it is our nation’s oldest, federal conservation agency. So it all started with the fish.”
The book explores the sesquicentennial history of fisheries from the entire nation through articles and essays written by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) staff, and was edited together by Craig Springer, with the USFWS.
In addition to being one of the oldest fisheries mentioned in the book, D.C. Booth also played a large role providing much of the photographic and archival documents used to tell the story of American fish hatcheries.
“A large majority of historical photos that are throughout the book are housed right here at the National Aquatic and Conservation Archives, which is on the D.C. Booth grounds,” Gregory said.
Gregory said many that many people don’t realize that the archives housed at the hatchery don’t just pertain to D.C. Booth and the hatchery at Spearfish, but are the official repository for all national fisheries in the country.
“This collection serve the entire U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service focused primarily on fisheries, so there’s item in this collection from 1871 to now,” she said.
Gregory explained that there are 14,000 objects housed within the collection, and 1.8 million archival records. Some of the most interesting pieces in the collection, which features in the new book, are original wildlife illustrations by famed USWFS artist Bob Hines, one of which is featured on the cover.
Both books are meant to bring fish and fishery culture to the foreground and highlight the important role they play in conservation and the communities they exist in.
“We want this to be a nice keepsake for families, grandkids, anybody that visits the fish hatchery and just kind of remembers this is a special place in Spearfish,” Gordon said.
“We’re just excited to be celebrating both the 150th of fisheries for the agency as well as D.C. Booth’s 125,” Gregory added. “It’s an exciting year.”
