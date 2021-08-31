Book signing to highlight forgotten Deadwood developer

DEADWOOD — Wild Bill Hickock, Calamity Jane and Seth Bullock are among the notorious names associated with Deadwood’s history. In his latest book, local historian Dr. David Wolff sheds light on a developer obscured from history who brought prosperity to Deadwood while overcoming his past.
Deadwood History, Inc., will host a book signing for Wolff’s third book, “The Savior of Deadwood: James K.P. Miller on the Gold Frontier” Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Adams Museum, 54 Sherman St., Deadwood. Beverages and snacks will be served. Wolff will share a short presentation at the event and “The Savior of Deadwood” book will be available for purchase.
According to Wolff, James K.P. Miller’s story is about how a middle-class merchant survives and thrives in the early days of Deadwood.
“Miller’s story is a part of Deadwood’s continual reinvention of who the town is – from the boom years, to surviving the fire of 1879, to running a business,” said Wolff.
After spending family money recklessly at the age of 18, Miller fled New York in the 1860s and traveled west for a fresh start. Miller gained experience in the grocery trade under an assumed name. He ventured to Deadwood soon after its founding in 1876 and opened a successful grocery firm and exchange bank with a partner under his birth name. The business endured a disastrous fire, a flood, and a series of dramatic economic ups and downs.
Eventually, Miller became the town’s preeminent promoter and developer, advancing several large projects and persuading outside investors to join him.
“Miller did as many important things for Deadwood as Bullock, but his accomplishments are more hidden,” said Wolff. “He was the leading force behind the Deadwood and Delaware Smelter, brought mining focus, and worked diligently to bring outside rail connections into Deadwood.”
Wolff has been researching Deadwood for 40 years. He first learned of Miller in his early days of research about the town. For “The Savior of Deadwood” book, Wolff drew from a diary Miller wrote during his early days in the West, government sources, and newspapers.
“The city of Deadwood archives has a large file on Miller. He died massively in debt and everyone sued him. I looked at legal documents to mine out sources for the book,” said Wolff.
While part of the “The Savior of Deadwood” book is about Miller, a large part of the story is about Deadwood itself, said Wolff.
“Many thought Deadwood was done for after the fire of 1879,” said Wolff. “There are many primary sources scattered about of Deadwood in those days. With this book, I take those impressions of Deadwood and draw that information together to get a fuller picture of the world which Miller was a part of.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.