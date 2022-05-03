Boke hangs up mayor's gavel

SPEARFISH — After nearly a decade of serving the Spearfish community as mayor, Dana Boke hung up her gavel and bid a fond farewell to the dais during her final city council meeting Monday.
“Yes there were things built and there’s big stuff and big projects but resolving issues, I think is what I’m most proud of,” she said of here nine years in the mayor’s seat.
Boke said one of the aspects of the job she really enjoyed during her time as mayor were the interactions with other city agencies to develop new and better standards and practices to grow the Spearfish.
“Whether it be developers, or people starting a new business, and being part of that brainstorming and finding solutions and then to see the final product,” she said. “To see something built, or to see a new neighborhood is very rewarding and to really support those that do that. I think that’s the best part.”
Boke noted a resolution between the city and the Spearfish Valley Sanitary District early in her career as one of the highlights of her time as mayor.
“It was pretty heated, and we sat down, and it took a very long time but we learned to trust each other and we worked it out,” she said. “All of the (negativity) seems to have fallen away and we have a really great relationship now. It’s things like that, that I’m most proud of.”
That experience served Boke well during another, more recent dispute between the city and the Spearfish Fire Association.
“It was the most difficult and it just had so many moving parts and so many passionate people involved that were all serving Spearfish also,” she explained.
With her children, who were both younger than 10 years old when she was first elected mayor now graduating, Boke said she’s looking forward to taking a pause and figuring out what this next phase of life will be like for her and her family.
Each of the council members took a turn thanking Boke for her service and leadership over the past nine years in a teary send off before presenting her with a token of their appreciation and concluding her final meeting as the mayor.
Boke had one last message to convey to the people of Spearfish.
“Just stay engaged, really be a part of it,” she said. “Get a seat at the table and help make the decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.