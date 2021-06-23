Bodega ghost mural to re-appear soon

DEADWOOD — An apparition on the side of the Bodega that was a part of Deadwood’s yesteryears has faded over the decades, but will soon make a colorful come-back.
The Deadwood City Commission June 7 approved entering into contract with Erica Merchant to restore the Henry George Cigar ghost mural on the side of the Bodega at a cost of $14,988 in exchange for a conservation easement from the property owner.
“The Historic Preservation Commission has entered 664 Main St., ‘Henry George Cigar’ mural into the Historic Ghost Mural Easement Program,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “As per the guidelines, the city of Deadwood will be responsible for 100% of the restoration costs, bidding of the project, securing the required building permit and managing the restoration project. The owner of the building will be responsible for maintaining the ghost mural when complete per the easement guidelines.”
The ghost mural will be reproduced at 65% to 70% and is located on the top right side of the building. The Owl Cigars mural is actually painted on top of the Henry George Cigars mural, and is more visible.
“This is the same artist who completed the ‘Grain Belt’
mural two years ago,” Kuchenbecker said. “Several years ago, we created our ghost mural program to restore existing ghost murals and recreate those that we have photographic evidence that no longer exist. We’ve had success with the Champion spark plug/Champion auto on the side of the Celebrity. We recreated the Hattenbach Grocer on the side of Jacobs Brewhouse and we recreated the Grain Belt on the side of Madame Peacock’s.”
Kuchenbecker said the Bodega actually had two ghost murals.
“One was the Owl Cigars and the other one was Henry George Cigars,” he said. “And both are still evident up there, but unrecognizable because of the fading. We chose the Henry George Cigar mural to restore and bring back to life, because, as far as we could tell, that was the only one in town, where Owl Cigars, there were several painted on the side of buildings.”
The contractor has gradually been doing work to prepare for gearing up the project in full.
“They plan on starting around June 28, weather permitting,” Kuchenbecker said. “The ghost mural program brings the side of buildings that could be a blank canvas back to life, and while we’re not encouraging new murals at this time, we want to pay tribute and recognize those early ghost murals that were of the period of significance in Deadwood, which is 1876 to 1936.”
