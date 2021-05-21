Blackhawk man named as victim in fatal crash

STURGIS — A Black Hawk, man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred west of Sturgis.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Ford Transit Van, traveling northbound, attempted to cross U.S. Highway 14A from Bauer Road to Wildberger Road. It collided with a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle which was westbound on Highway 14A.
Both people on the motorcycle were thrown from the motorcycle. James Hoag, the 60-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cynthia Hoag of Black Hawk, the 57-year-old passenger, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both were wearing helmets.
Joseph Cava of Rapid City, the 40-year-old van driver, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
