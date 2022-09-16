Black Hills Veterans March hits the trail Saturday

More than 300 participants will attempt the 110-mile, 16-mile, or 26-mile versions of the Black Hills Veterans March, which pays tribute to sacrifices made by United States military service veterans.

DEADWOOD — The South Dakota National Guard’s Enlisted Association will host its 19th annual Black Hills Veterans March and Marathon in the Northern Black Hills Saturday.

The march pays tribute to the many sacrifices made by this nation’s veterans. Many participants also march in honor of fallen service members.

