Black Hills Veteran March and Marathon 275 strong

DEADWOOD — While these three veterans, along with 19 others, tackled the 110-mile march from Edgemont to Deadwood on the Mickelson Trail to honor current and past sacrifices of America’s veterans beginning Friday, 250 others participated in the 26.2-mile marathon, relay, and mini march Saturday from the Rochford Trailhead to Deadwood, also offering their support and encouragement. All were participants in the annual Black Hills Veteran March, which calls for entrants to test their endurance and exercise their patriotism.
