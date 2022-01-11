Black Hills Urgent Care closes Spearfish services

SPEARFISH — Black Hills Urgent Care has closed its urgent care services in Spearfish.
Located at the intersection of North Main and Michigan streets, the facility opened in September 2016.
A sign inside the building, which also houses Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center, as well as The Medical Center of Spearfish, reads, “ATTENTION: As of January 1, 2022 Black Hills Urgent Care is no longer located in this building.”
Owned by Black Hills Surgical Hospital, a partially physician-owned company in Rapid City, the urgent care was hit with staffing issues in 2021 and stopped walk-in urgent care services.
Calls for comment were not returned.
