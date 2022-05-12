Black Hills State University honors retiring faculty and staff

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University celebrated eight retiring faculty and staff members during the Retiree Reception held on campus May 5. Altogether, this year’s retirees gave approximately 116 years of service to the university.
“To all our retirees who we are honoring, thank you for all that you’ve given to BH and especially all you’ve given to our students,” President Laurie S. Nichols said at the reception. “It’s noteworthy. We appreciate it so much and we wish you all the happiness in your retirement years.”
Retiring faculty recognized for five to nine years of service to the university is Christine Ahmed, associate professor of physical education and health.
Retirees with 10-19 years of service included Terri Bjorum, program assistant I for the College of Liberal Arts, Margaret (Peggy) Norris, deputy director of education and outreach at the Sanford Science Education Center, Jerry Rawlings, associate professor of photography and mass communications, Mary Caton-Rosser, professor of mass communications, and Sandra Marker, professor of sociology.
Retiring faculty with 20 or more years of service were given special recognition for their long-term dedication with complimentary lifetime activity certificate for admission to BHSU events. Retirees include David Cremean, professor of English, and Christine McCart, assistant professor of outdoor education.
All retirees received a gift certificate for a jacket or coat at the BHSU bookstore. Retirees with 10 or more years of service also received a gift card to Killian’s.
