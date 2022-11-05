SPEARFISH — This week’s Black Hills State University rodeo team spotlight is on senior Jaycie Habeck.
Habeck competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping for the Black Hills State rodeo team.
She is a double major in biology and chemistry.
The native of Williston, N.D, is the daughter of Jason and Taunya Rau.
Habeck has two younger brothers: Jerron 16, and Jake 14.
“My husband is Jerald Habeck, and we got married on Aug. 20. I am absolutely blessed with such amazing family, and I am so grateful for their love and support,” she said.
Habeck said she started rodeo at the age of 12.
“ I started competing in barrels and poles, but then expanded into roping and goat tying,” said Habeck. “I got extreme satisfaction when I started working with younger horses and teaching them how to compete in my events, and then as a team doing well with them.”
Habeck said she has had some accomplishments in rodeo.
“In high school I won a round of breakaway at the state finals,” she said. “In my college rodeo career I placed in numerous short goes in barrels and breakaway roping.”
Habeck said barrel racing and breakaway roping are her favorite events to compete in.
“It is hard for me to pick a favorite event because I love barrel racing and breakaway roping so much. I compete in both events on my horse Oakley, who I’ve had since he was a weanling,” said Habeck. “He is so special to me and really has the cutest personality. I have done most of the training on him, and it is super rewarding to compete on a horse that you have put so much time into. I am incredibly grateful to my coach and to Amy Lantis for all the help and knowledge she has given me.”
When she isn’t competing at rodeos, Habeck has a variety of interests.
“When I am not rodeoing, I am usually studying, or doing schoolwork, but my favorite hobby is watching movies with my family, or relaxing,” she said.
Once she graduates from Black Hills State, Habeck has already decided what she will do next.
“I applied to veterinary school this September, so I am just waiting for results. I have wanted to become a veterinarian since I was very little,” Habeck said.
Habeck revealed a fun fact about herself.
“Coffee is absolutely 100% my favorite drink,” she said.
