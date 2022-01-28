LEAD — Augustin Murra and Ski for Light volunteers gathered in a steady snowfall Thursday afternoon as the annual event came to a close. Pickup trucks transported hay bales and wood from the Wharf Resources site.
Murra, 45, has participated in Ski for Light events for 18 or 19 years. He participated in the snowshoeing event.
Circumstances beyond Murra’s control limited his Thursday activities to just the snowshoeing.
“My other thing got cancelled for cross country because it didn’t have enough snow,” he said.
Ski for Light events carry enormous appeal for Murra. “I meet new and old friends,” he said.
Murra has participated in snowshoeing for one year and said it was easy for him to learn. “I just wanted to try it once,” he added.
