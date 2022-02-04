Black Hills Scottish Rite honors Travis for 50 years of service

PIERRE — In a special installation ceremony held January 22nd at the Mason’s midyear meeting at the Pierre Masonic Temple, The Black Hills Scottish Rite recognized Pierre resident Robert Travis at their banquet for his 50 years of devoted service.
Venerable Master Harold Ireland, 32° officiated the ceremony, while Mike Rodman, 33°, presented Travis’ long and accomplished Scottish Rite history. Travis’ daughter, Kate Ortman pinned her father’s 50-year award on his lapel, and his son-in-law, Dr. Ivan Ortman, placed his special 50-year cap on his head. Robert, a retired educator, recounted to the group personal highlights of his 50 years in the Black Hills Scottish Rite.
Scottish Rite is directly tied to the fraternity of Freemasons, the oldest, largest and most widely known fraternal organization in the world.
