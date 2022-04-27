SPEARFISH – Since 1965, the SkillsUSA program has been connecting students, instructors, and industry leaders in STEM-related fields to promote a skilled workforce throughout the country.
Earlier this month, more than 200 career and technical education (CTE) students from 13 high schools across South Dakota participated in the SkillsUSA South Dakota State Leadership and Skills Conference at Western Dakota Technical College in Rapid City.
The conference included a competition where students pitted their skills against each other, and the clock, to showcase their mastery of metallurgy.
From Spearfish High School,Oz Kiger took first place in welding sculpture, Jacob Brewer took second place in welding sculpture, Matt Marrs placed third in welding sculpture, Hudson Ewert, Paul Hourigan, and Kaleb Ranek took first place in team welding fabrication, Jake Schneider took third place in individual welding, one of the most competitive and difficult competitions, and Anissa Pietzyk placed second in technical drafting.
Dylan Irion, Rudy Isburg, Ethan Styles, and Nathan Swets, also participated.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my student’s efforts this past week,” said Kristi McCoy, the SkillsUSA advisor at Spearfish High School. “They practiced welding and drafting and worked on sculptures for months to be competitive at the state level. It’s not an easy task. When I prepare them, I push them hard and this week it paid off.”
From Belle Fourche High School, Allison Hayes, won first place in the architectural drafting competition.
Mathew Goodwin, Nels Lake, and Bryson Harvey, placed second in the welding fabrication team competition.
Nels Lindberg participated in the individual welding competition and Allison Jewett, Issy Ramos, and Hunter Hanson participated in the welding fabrication team competition.
In Lead-Deadwood, Ashley Lary took second place in the state in cabinet making. Tristen Fierbach, Eli Heisinger, and Landon Williams participated in welding fabrication. Michael Gerving, Strider Greenfield, Tyler Percy, and Clyde Primo participated in welding.
“They enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun,” said Jim Studioso, SkillsUSA advisor at Lead-Deadwood High School. “They get to see what other kids are doing and the competition is steep.”
No students from Newell High School competed at the SkillsUSA conference. Several phone calls to Sturgis Brown High School to ascertain the names of students who competed this year were unreturned.
To read all of today's stories, click here http://bhpioneerdaily.com/amember/protect/new-rewrite?f=1&url=/subscriptions_pages/&host=bhpioneerdaily.com&ssl=off" or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.