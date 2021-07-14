Black Hills Renaissance Festival to dazzle Lead

LEAD — Take a trip through time to the 16th Century, and travel with a bit of fantasy legend at the Black Hills Renaissance Festival in Lead, Saturday.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the event will feature at least 24 vendors, live entertainment, and tournaments such as pickle jousting, topple the tower (a form of giant Jenga), axe throwing and a blacksmith hammer tournament. Seraphim Entertainment of Rapid City will also sponsor role-playing actors dressed as members of the royal court, as well as dragons, all who will interact with participants at the ticketed event.
In it’s first year in the area, the Black Hills Renaissance Festival is a fundraiser for the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce/Visit Lead. The green space and soccer area of Manuel Brothers Park, as well as the lawn of Aspire Boutique will be closed off to the public, with tickets for admission sold at $10 each. There will be food vendors and some limited entertainment provided free of charge in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot, near the Davis Ring.
Event coordinator Shareece Tatum said most of the performers at the event are local, from Rapid City and the Black Hills area. Some of them include Crossroads Mystic, a magician and mind reader known for his “dangerous deeds”; comedian Jack Barrington who is known as a “pirate pun master”; fire dancer Lupa Rossa; local fire poi dancer Max Cain; the Society of Creative Anachonisms, who will give demonstrations about medieval weapons fighting; Sultry Shimmy Belly Dance troupe; a dungeons and dragons inspired comedy show from The World of Long Ago; and more.
Vendors will have unique items such as wands, axes, woodworking, leather work, and other Renaissance-inspired wares.
For a complete schedule of performances and tournaments, visit www.blackhillsrenfest.com.
