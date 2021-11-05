Black Hills Post Naturalists arts movement starting in Lead

LEAD — Encouraging creativity that goes beyond the natural world is the goal of the latest artistic movement in Lead.
The Black Hills Post Naturalist Movement started this month to encourage artists throughout the Black Hills to explore the interpretation of nature, rather than pure realism. The movement will feature monthly meetings of educational presentations about historical artists whose artwork did not always fit the mold of realism, as well as opportunities to create and discuss artwork. The group hopes to have at least two exhibitions, or salons, of artwork a year.
Ammie Deibert, who started the movement along with local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones, said the idea is to explore and promote post naturalism in order to grow the arts in this area and encourage collaboration.
“We want this movement to be kind of edgy, looking at new realms of art,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t appreciate realist artists, but that isn’t what our movement is going to be.”
Instead, their introductory statement says, “Black Hills post-naturalists receive their inspiration from nature and they don’t have a desire to replicate it like realism photography, whether it is a stone, plant, landscape, cavern, human, etc. We respect the intuition which can bridge the gap between the conscious and nonconscious parts of our mind and can be especially helpful during creative endeavors. The Movement’s members are interested in avant-garde processes which stretch the vision of art and include unusual, innovative, edgy, imaginative and/or experimental ideas that break precedent and connect to post-naturalist ideas.”
“The post naturalists have been around for a long time,” Deibert said. “After the realist movement, everybody after that was post natural. Abstract or impressionism, there is a lot of different surrealism that could be withing post naturalist. That’s one thing we want to educate each other about is how would we classify other artists who have done it and not said they were post naturalists.”
Artists who do visual art, performing arts, culinary arts, and every other form of creative media are welcome to join, Deibert said. Additionally, she said the movement is open to all ages. Group meetings will be held in Lead, but will be open to all people in the Black Hills who are interested in the movement.
“This is a Lead movement and we want it to stay here,” Deibert said. “We want (Lead) to be known for both art and science.”
The arts are growing in Lead, and Thrall, Jones and Deibert said the main reason is because the last few years have been filled with artistic collaboration. Eric Jones, who moved to Lead from California, who has traveled the world with his artwork and who now has his own gallery on Main Street, said the first thing he noticed about the town was how open and friendly people are toward artists.
“I noticed when I first moved back here to Lead how willing people are to work together,” he said. “There’s the MakerSpace, the Greenfields, and the arts center here and everybody said we need more artists in Lead.”
Thrall said because of local collaborations, artists are starting to break out of the mold of feeling like they are in competition. “I feel like it’s hard to break the mold and come to a point where we’re able to honestly open the space and open the time to do things together intentionally,” she said. “I think that’s happening in Lead. It’s happening because there have been things going on for a few years where people are really reaching out to one another. I feel like that’s an extension of this movement as well. It’s important to acknowledge that.”
Karen Everett, director of the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center, said she believes the movement will only continue to grow, as more artists across the Black Hills become interested. That will result in the Lead arts growing, which is something that benefits the town and all of its businesses. In fact, Everett said she has already seen the fruits of the growing arts movement in town.
“The arts center has done better having two art shops down the street,” she said. “Business begets business. If you love art, now it’s finally worth coming to Lead.”
The Black Hills Post Naturalist Movement will meet the first Tuesday of every month, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Miners’ Tin Cup in Lead. For more information about the movement, contact Deibert at (515) 203-0127;
Jones at (701) 264-0500; or Thrall at (605) 920-1162.
