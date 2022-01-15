Black Hills Pioneer plans for another great tourist season with destination magazines

BELLE FOURCHE — As Gov. Kristi Noem mentioned in her State of the State speech Tuesday, South Dakota has grown nine times faster than the rest of the country, and many of those new residents are moving to the Northern Black Hills and Belle Fourche regions, making it more important than ever for local businesses to get their name out in front of new customers.
The annual Welcome to Spearfish magazine is being printed as you read this, and the Welcome to Belle Fourche and the summer Destination Deadwood magazines are rapidly filling up advertising space.
These specialty publications have been the go-to source for visitors looking to plan vacations, and to relocate to the area.
“Our publications are known for their incredible photography, professional writing and stellar graphic design. And no one understands targeted distribution better than our team,” said Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer. “We work with all of our communities to help spread the word about all of the great things each one of them has to offer, keeping the information fresh and engaging.”
The Welcome to Belle Fourche visitor’s and relocation guide is widely distributed in Belle Fourche, the Northern Hills, and surrounding states. Many are sent out to people requesting relocation information about Belle Fourche.
“For the past 13 years, we have had fun working with the people of Belle Fourche to produce a tourism guide that celebrates the family-friendly, wholesome values of this historic community,” said Sona O’Connell, advertising manager for the Black Hills Pioneer. We are excited to produce our next issue.”
The Pioneer has published the Destination Deadwood tourism magazine since the beginning of gaming in 1989. Published twice a year, this magazine not only emphasizes the gaming and entertainment life of Deadwood, but also the history, culture, business, and natural beauty of this historic town.
“We’ve worked with Visit Spearfish to create the Welcome to Spearfish magazine, a multiple award-winning, keepsake tourism publication year after year,” Lister said. “We’ve even witnessed folks trying to sell the Welcome to Spearfish magazine at their garage sales — now that’s an endorsement! We also partner with the official Sturgis Motorcycle Rally magazine to keep bringing the masses into our area all summer long.”
“We are very proud to be the standard bearer for all others to try to achieve, but we couldn’t do it without the rock solid support of the communities we serve,” Lister continued. “Often imitated, but never duplicated the Black Hills Pioneer is here to help you publish the very best representation of all of us.”
If you would like to advertise in the Welcome to Belle Fourche magazine or upcoming summer Destination Deadwood issue, call Sona at (605) 642-2761. Space is limited. The ad scheduling deadline is Feb. 4.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.