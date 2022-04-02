BELLE FOURCHE –– On Monday, after 14 years of daily news coverage in the Belle Fourche community, the Black Hills Pioneer newspaper will open a satellite office at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Grant Street.
“We are eager to open a Black Hills Pioneer office in Belle Fourche,” said Letti Lister, Pioneer publisher. “As the official legal newspaper of Butte County and the city of Belle Fourche, this gives our staff an opportunity to be even more accessible to our readers. Folks will be able to stop in and set up a subscription, place a classified ad, or let us know about news story ideas they would like to share with others.”
The Pioneer has had a fulltime advertising sales representative for decades. And, since 2008, the Pioneer has staffed a fulltime reporter covering community happenings and governments within Butte County.
“I have always had a deep affinity for this town,” Lister said.
Lister grew up in Kansas. After earning a journalism degree with a minor in agricultural economics from Kansas State University in 1989, Lister said she and her husband, Scott were ready for a change.
“We came up (to the Black Hills) for an interview, we really liked the idea of working for a newspaper, and so I accepted the offer to be the Belle Fourche ad rep for the Black Hills Pioneer and Prospector.”
Lister was drawn to the area.
“It wasn’t long before we fell in love with the town of Belle Fourche and the Black Hills and decided this would be where we would raise our family,” she said.
Over the years, Lister’s affinity for the Belle Fourche and Northern Hills area grew as she was promoted within the company before becoming publisher in 2010.
“My husband Scott and I are now co-owners of the Pioneer, and we take a deep pride in providing timely, accurate, and professional local news to the entire Northern Black Hills area,” she said. “We appreciate the incredible support we have been shown from this community, and we look forward to many more years of providing local news and impactful advertising platforms to help grow local business.”
Sona O’Connell, advertising manager, helped Belle Fourche businesses grow by providing effective print and digital marketing when she served as the Belle Fourche ad representative for 15 years.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, worked with several groups including the All Car Rally, and I am committed to making a difference in Belle Fourche,” O’Connell said. “I know the business community is excited to see our commitment to the area grow and I am proud to be a part of that growth.”
O’Connell interned as a graphic designer for the Black Hills Pioneer prior to graduating from Black Hills State University in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. Two months after graduation, she was hired as a designer. In 2004, O’Connell moved to the Pioneer’s advertising department primarily covering Belle Fourche before her 2019 promotion to her current position as the advertising manager.
Lister and O’Connell are not the only Pioneer staffers who enjoy serving the Belle Fourche community.
In fact, seven of the business’ employees live in Belle Fourche, including Lacey Peterson, Belle Fourche reporter; Lynda March, district manager and circulation assistant; Kiana Frasier, mailroom and graphic design; Susan Farghali, accounts receivable clerk; Chris Schmidt, pressman; Seth Sterner, mailroom manager; and Nate Fox, circulation.
Peterson, who grew up in Sturgis, has covered the Butte County and Belle Fourche region since 2015. Since 2013, she and her husband of 17 years, Leif, have enjoyed raising their two daughters, Bella, 16, and Irelyn, 14, in the community.
March has called the Belle Fourche community home since 2004. She lives with her husband, Jason, who serves the community as chief deputy for the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. They, along with Corey Frasier, have raised their 18-year-old daughter, Kiana Frasier, in the community as well.
Representing the Pioneer as the Belle Fourche advertising representative, Chris Jewett was born and raised in the community. Jewett and her husband, Steve, raised their three children, Jamie, Drew, and Ben, in Belle Fourche and were very active in the community. Steve Jewett co-owns Black Hills Vision Care in Belle Fourche. Although they currently live in Spearfish, Jewett said that she is thrilled to serve the advertising needs of Belle Fourche as the community holds a special place in her heart.
Scott Trimble, circulation manager, moved to Belle Fourche when he was 9 and was predominantly homeschooled by his late-mother, Wanda Trimble. Trimble’s father, Dr. James Trimble, is the co-owner of Black Hills Vision Care.
Trimble now lives in Spearfish where he is raising his 11-year-old son, Talon.
The new Pioneer office is housed within the Belle Fourche Development Corporation’s building located at 608 Fifth Ave.
The Pioneer intends to staff the satellite office for hours three days a week – from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. But don’t worry, if you aren’t able to make it to the office during those hours, the Pioneer will have a drop box for community members to drop inquiries, subscription payments, or news ideas while the building is open during the workweek.
And you can always call (605) 642-2761 for assistance.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.