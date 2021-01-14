Black Hills Pioneer named legal newspaper of Meade County

STURGIS — The Black Hills Pioneer and Faith Independent have been named officials newspapers of Meade County.
The Faith Independent is the primary official newspaper and the Black Hills Pioneer is the secondary official newspaper. Minutes of the Meade County Commission meetings as well as other legal notices will be published in both newspapers in 2021. The vote to adopt both newspapers was unanimous.
The county will use the Rapid City Journal to publish some bid documents.
Commissioners Doreen Creed, Ted Seaman, Rod Bradley, Rich Liggett and Talbot Wieczorek all voted in favor of the designation.
By law, the Faith Independent is the only “legal” newspaper located within Meade County since the Meade County Times-Tribune closed in 2017.
In 2018, both the Pioneer and the Faith Independent were adopted as legal newspapers, but in 2019, the commission voted to publish hearings, only certain notices and bids in the Pioneer, but not the minutes of the commission meetings.
At the meeting Tuesday, Liggett made the motion to continue as the county had done in 2019 with legal newspaper designations.
Creed offered a substitute motion on the matter saying that the Black Hills Pioneer was the only one of the three newspapers listed that provides consistent news coverage of meetings and other happenings in the county. That motion died for lack of a second.
Bradley offered another substitute motion that included publishing bids in the Rapid City Journal along with naming the Black Hills Pioneer and Faith Independent as official newspapers.
That was the motion on which the commission ultimately voted.
Creed said Meade County deserves a newspaper such as the Black Hills Pioneer that not only reports on commission meetings, but also the happenings throughout the area.
“They deserve some credit for that. I also believe it is a huge public service for people to be able to read the legals,” she said. “Right now, I don’t see where there is a lot of incentive for the Black Hills Pioneer to even come and cover everything in our large, diverse and growing community.”
She said people want to have some sort of local newspaper and “this is the closest we’ve got.”
By publishing legal notices in newspapers, the record is permanently kept by an independent third party providing the public access to those legal notices both through printed copies and online through the South Dakota Newspaper Association at www.sdpublicnotices.newzgroup.com, said Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer.
“We are honored that Meade County has again selected us as one of their official legal newspapers,” Lister said. “We absolutely believe in the importance of having a third party cover the meetings that happen with governmental agencies and also to be a third party to keep a permanent history of the actions that take place with those agencies.”
Lister said full time staff member Deb Holland and correspondent Tim Potts, provide quality, community-based journalism to Sturgis, Meade County and the Meade School District.
Since the Rapid City Journal-owned Meade County Times-Tribune closed, the Black Hills Pioneer has been named the legal newspaper not only for Meade County, but also the city of Sturgis, city of Piedmont and the Meade School District.
The Black Hills Pioneer is locally owned, in part by Lister and her husband Scott Lister, the newspaper’s production manager, and is a part of the Seaton Publishing newspaper group.
