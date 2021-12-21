Black Hills Pioneer donates to Disabled American Veterans group

SPEARFISH — Pictured from left, Black Hills Pioneer employees Dennis Knuckles, a Marine veteran, and Mark Watson, an Army veteran are pictured with a donation check. The Black Hills Pioneer made a donation to the Northern Black Hills Disabled American Veterans group. The money will be used to assist with transportation of veterans for healthcare needs at Fort Meade, in Sturgis. The $500 donation came from a portion of the proceeds from the Pioneer “Salute to Veterans” special section that published in November. “This edition always has a lot of support from our local business community. It was our honor to be able to make such a sizable donation to the DAV, that directly impacts the quality of life for veterans,” said publisher Letti Lister. Pioneer staff photo
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.