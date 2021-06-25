Black Hills Pediatric Therapy expands to Spearfish

SPEARFISH — After serving children in the Rapid City area for five years, Black Hills Pediatric Therapy expanded by opening an office in Spearfish in January. Black Hills Pediatric Therapy, located at 211 N. Main St., Suite 104, offers occupational, speech and physical therapy to children and young adults ages zero through 21.
Kelsey Bonavida, MS, OTR-L, is an occupational therapist with Black Hills Pediatric Therapy. She said having an office space in Spearfish has resulted in increased interest in therapy services.
“Some families are interested in office services only. We will continue to offer in-home services in Spearfish, too, and meet each child’s needs where they are at, rather than push a child into a mold,” said Bonavida.
The goal of Black Hills Pediatric Therapy is to help children get back to playing and being a kid by providing them the therapy support they need without medication or frequent doctor visits. As an occupational therapist, Bonavida said she supports children’s fine motor skills like writing, working with puzzles and Legos; sensory needs such as having trouble sitting still or with messy play; calming down and dealing with loud environments; and feeding services to work on chewing and supporting different food colors and textures.
In addition to occupational therapy, Bonavida said physical therapy and speech therapy services are also offered in-home or through the office location. Physical therapy includes working with delayed milestones in crawling, balance coordination, autism, and athletic injuries. Speech therapy services help improve a child’s verbal and nonverbal communication skills. Bonavida said speech therapy may help if a child is having a hard time understanding speech, not using an adequate amount of words for their age level or is having trouble with organization.
“When a family reaches out to us, we visit with the parent about what the needs are. Some families want a quick, 10 to 15-minute screener or an evaluation which takes about an hour,” said Bonavida. “We assess any difficulties with what parents are seeing, present our evaluation report and visit with family about therapy services.”
Tim Wald, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and owner of Black Hills Pediatric Therapy. He said there is no cost if a parent wishes to have their child screened to see if they may benefit from therapy services. Should a parent decide to pursue therapy with Black Hills Pediatric Therapy, the cost of in-home versus in-office services is the same.
Families connect with Black Hills Pediatric Therapy through referral from their physician or by calling or texting the office for assistance. The therapists also provide free screeners at local daycares.
Bonavida encourages families to reach out the office if they believe their child may benefit from therapy services. She said a determination can be made if the child would benefit more from in-home or in-office services
“Sometimes kids do better if you pull them out of the home and provide therapy services in an office where there are less distractions,” said Bonavida. “We also provide services in the home because children are at home all the time. In their natural environment, they may be more apt to participate or things are more realistic.”
No matter the location, Bonavida said every child can be supported to thrive and do what they love.
“Every kid has a place and niche. Finding those things that help them to be successful in their day – that is what we do at Black Hills Pediatric Therapy,” said Bonavida.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.