Black Hills National Forest launches new OHV action team

NEMO — Black Hills National Forest Service officials have heard the cry from locals regarding the explosive influx of area off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail use and chose to address the challenges it brings by establishing a volunteer OHV action team and approaching the matter with a philosophy that encourages trail user education that will hopefully result in responsible, respectful use of beautiful Black Hills trails.
The team came about as a result of a Forest Service OHV summit held in late February that involved 100 stakeholders and partners.
The team will work to resolve many immediate and near-term issues related to OHV use on the Black Hills National Forest and will take its direction from the Forest Service, working to leverage interest, skills, resources, and manpower to address issues of mutual interest and improve OHV recreation for residents and visitors to the region.
Forest officials designated 10 members of the public to serve on the volunteer team that will work in tandem to make improvements to the motorized trail system program across the Black Hills region.
Jerry Krueger, deputy supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest, spoke regarding the newly formed team Friday at the Pilot Knob Trailhead near Nemo.
“It’s an organization that’s public and private in nature,” Krueger said. “Coming out of the OHV summit, we were dedicated to pulling together a group of folks who wanted to work with us, trying to make a great recreation opportunity even better, for both our visitors and for the residents, here in the Black Hills.”
Krueger said OHV use is growing greatly in popularity, prompting the formation of the group.
“All it takes is a drive around the Black Hills to see the growth of the OHV rental communities, so it’s really evident that we’re becoming a regional destination for OHV recreation,” Krueger said. “Our motorized trail system is made up of about 700 miles of dedicated motorized trail system … In addition to that, for OHVs that are licensed, or carry a state license plate, we have about 3,300 miles of roads, here in the Black Hills, which is part of what draws the OHV community here to recreate.”
Concerns raised regarding OHV trail use that the group is trying to address include the following.
“We’re trying to manage user conflict with OHV recreation, just like we do in a number of different programs,” Krueger said. “We heard loud and clear that there are concerns about crowds and noise and dust on gravel roads, for instance. Or, from our grazing permit holders, conflicts with wildlife or cattle that are grazing out on a permit.”
Krueger said the OHV action team was formed, as forest officials realized the issues cross ownership and political boundaries.
“We wanted to pull people together to take advantage of their ideas, their creativity, their connections, their resources and really get the best of the best ideas out on the table so we could work together to really improve the situation,” Krueger said.
OHV action team member and Lawrence County Commissioner Randy Deibert said the first meeting the group held was in April.
“The entire group are looking for solutions and are willing to participate to find solutions,” Deibert said. “I look forward to continuing this effort with the group.”
With more than 30,000 OHV permits sold in 2020, trail maintenance, as well as trail use is becoming more of an issue.
The group already has a list of immediate actions, including: promoting the Tread Lightly campaign, clearly defining OHV limitations, improving public engagement and education, identifying and prioritizing trail repairs and improvements needed, improve law enforcement presence, improve OHV trail signage, and engaging with partners and volunteers for assistance on high-priority projects.
Helping visitors and residents, alike, ride responsibly, is the ultimate goal for both the action team and forest officials.
“The Tread Lightly campaign is a national initiative to make users aware of courtesy, rules of the road, how not to do resource damage when you’re out recreating,” Krueger said. “We have our own campaign for Ride Responsibly … we’re trying to help get the public to understand when they come here to recreate that they need to do so responsibly.”
Krueger said that one of the things Forest Service officials are trying to accomplish is working with tourism officials to engage recreators upon their arrival regarding riding responsibly.
“One of the issues that was raised was how do we measure width? Because there’s a width restriction on much of our motorized trail system and we acted on that immediately,” Krueger said.
The Pioneer asked if, perhaps, more open policies regarding OHV riders and activity in South Dakota could be contributing to the sharp influx.
“On the road licensed UTVs and OHVs, in South Dakota and now in Wyoming, if it’s a licensed vehicle, they’re allowed on any public road,” Krueger said. “That is a very attractive situation that brings people here because they can go to a campground, unload their OHV there, and drive it on to the trail system or simply ride it on the roads. Those 3,300 miles of roads that we have? They’re extremely popular with the OHV community to get out and just be a part of the Black Hills.”
Krueger said other states have different laws.
“The growth of the OHV recreation opportunity is a national phenomenon,” he said.
The OHV permit sold by the Black Hills National Forest is strictly for its motorized trail system. A state license plate permits riders to ride on any road. A permit is $25 for a private owner. A seven-day permit costs $20. Commercial establishments that rent units pay $125 per machine per year.
“We have 21 vendors across the Black Hills, where folks can stop in and purchase a motorized trail permit,” Krueger said, adding the permits and maps are available online, as well.
All forest trails are multiple use, which means OHVs share some of those trails with hikers and bikers.
“We’re trying not to create exclusive use zones to create additional conflicts,” Krueger said.
In regard to penalties and punishments for not holding either permit, Krueger said the Forest Service is not focused on the punitive steps in place.
“The vast majority of the folks who come to recreate in the Black Hills want to do so responsibly,” Krueger said. “They’re good people who want to come enjoy their public lands, and we want to encourage that and it’s really important that we don’t get into this, ‘How am I going to punish you?’ but rather, ‘How do I help you understand how to ride responsibly?’ That’s the most important reason we have our trail ranger program.”
Seasonally closed forest roads open next week.
