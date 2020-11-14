Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits available

CUSTER — Black Hills National Forest Christmas tree permits are available to purchase either online at Recreation.gov or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills. Details about where to cut your tree and height restrictions may be found at Recreation.gov.
“For many families, venturing into a National Forest to cut their Christmas tree for the holidays is a treasured tradition carried on for generations,” said Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer with the Black Hills National Forest.
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Black Hills National Forest Christmas Tree Permit. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Each permit is $10 for any tree, plus a $2.50 processing/transaction fee. Users can purchase up to five permits per account. The permit must be printed and visible as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest.
Permits can be purchase at:
Spearfish
Minitman Too
611 E. Jackson Blvd.
checks and cash only
Deadwood
Deadwood History & Information Center
3 Siever St.
Deadwood Chamber of Commerce
Welcome Center
501 Main St.
Steel Wheel Trading Post
21399 US Hwy. 385
Sturgis
Cenex Convenience Store
2030 Lazelle St.
The Forest Service is using Recreation.gov as an added convenience to purchase a permit, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that remain closed to walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps are available online or by downloading the Avenza App.
Additionally, all fourth graders throughout the United States receive a free Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at Recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local Forest Service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.
For more information on Christmas Tree permits, contact the Black Hills National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 605-673-9200 or visit us online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=FSM9_012618.
