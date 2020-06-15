NORTHERN HILLS — The Northern Hills Recreation Association took advantage of the hot, sunny weekend to host the annual Black Hills Mud Days at Recreational Springs Resort. Saturday featured drag-type races where two ATV and UTV vehicles raced down a muddy strip. A young worker pours water on the dirt to get just the right amount of mud. A racer shows the desired mud result during a practice run.
