Black Hills Gold swimmers fare well at State B meet

SIOUX FALLS — The Black Hills Gold Swimming team competed in State B Championships, Feb. 18-20, in Sioux Falls.
Highlights from the meet include: 54 races, 45 best time swims, 22 races advance to State A. Medal count: 1st place, 7; 2nd place, 11; and 3rd place, 6. High point trophies awarded to: 1. Brisa Snow, 13-14 girls; 4. Lauren Dagit, 11-12 girls; 3. Addison Aalbu, 9-10 girls; and 4. Emma Waler, 9-10 girls. Black Hills Gold also won the SD Team Percentage Award.
Full results for Black Hills Gold follow.
Addison O. Aalbu (Female 9-10): 15. 50 free, 42.80Y; 7. 100 free, 1:29.20Y; 1. 50 back, 44.25Y; 1. 100 back, 1:36.04Y; 2. 50 breast, 51.92Y; 6. 100 breast, 1:59.19Y; and 4. 100 IM, 1:40.72Y
Elyse M Bloom (Female 15-16): 3. 50 free, 40.43Y; 3. 100 free, 1:34.37Y; 100 back, 1:48.01Y; 6. 200 back, 4:04.01Y; 6. 100 breast, 2:05.80Y, and 4. 100 fly, 1:55.27Y
Madison H. Campbell (Female 11-12): 24. 50 free, 39.76Y; 27. 100 free, 1:30.21Y; 17. 200 free, 3:22.22Y; 36. 50 back, 48.71Y; 26. 50 breast, 54.20Y; 16. 100 breast, 1:55.23Y; and 22. 100 IM, 1:44.38Y
Lauren M. Dagit (Female 11-12): 2. 100 free, 1:10.13Y; 3. 200 free, 2:35.38Y; 6. 50 back, 38.40Y; 1. 50 breast, 40.84Y; 2. 100 breast, 1:35.33Y; 2.200 IM, 3:00.38Y; and 1. 100 IM, 1:22.41Y
Kinsley K. Hall (Female 11-12): 1. 50 free, 31.68Y; 9. 100 free, 1:15.55Y; 10. 200 free, 2:52.80Y; 9. 50 back, 42.50Y; 9. 50 fly, 41.09Y; 3. 100 fly, 1:37.23Y; and 9. 100 IM, 1:31.05Y
Brisa C. Snow (Female 13-14): 2. 200 free, 2:27.88Y; 2. 500 free, 6:38.29Y; 2. 100 back, 1:18.01Y; 1. 200 back, 2:45.13Y; 2. 100 breast, 1:29.37Y; 3. 200 breast, 3:11.17Y; and 1. 200 IM, 2:44.56Y
Emma J Walker (Female 9-10): 2. 200 free, 3:05.80Y, 2. 500 free, 8:28.70Y, 15. 50 back, 49.44Y, 5. 100 back, 1:43.85Y; 6. 50 fly, 50.47Y; 3. 100 fly, 1:59.04Y; and 12. 100 IM, 1:46.46Y
Ragan A. Walker (Male 8 & Under): 7. 25 breast, 47.18Y and 2. 50 fly, 1:17.66Y
