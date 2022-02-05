Black Hills Gold hosts home swim meet

The Black Hills Gold swim team hosted a swim meet Jan. 22, in Spearfish. Pictured with their trophies are BH Gold swimmers Ali Dagit, second place, 8 & under girls’ and Hadley Koistinen, third, 8 & under girls’. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold swim team hosted a Pentathlon swim meet Saturday, Jan 22, in Spearfish.

Black Hills Gold had several high point winners at their home meet.

They were: Ethan Van Tassel, fifth, 15-18 Men; Brooklyn Flemming, second, 15-18 Women; Tarynn Ball, fifth, 15-18 Women; Connor Aalbu, third, 11-12 Boys; Lauren Dagit, fifth, 11-12 Girls; Zaylee Williams, third, 9-10 Girls; Ragan Walker, third, 8 and under Boys; Zeegan Williams fifth, 8 and under Boys; Ali Dagit, second, 8 and under Girls’ Hadley Koistinen third, 8 and under Girls; and Isla Johnson, fifth, 8 and under Girls trophy.

“We had over 200 individual races at our home meets, resulting in a lot of best time and the addition of several State A qualifiers for our team,” said Brenda Hendricks, the BH Gold swim coach. “We now have 21 athletes qualified for State A in their respective age groups. We have one regular season meet left, Feb. 4–6, in Pierre,

 Hendricks said that starting Feb 18, BH Gold will compete at the state meets.

Individual results follow.

Connor P. Aalbu (Male 11-12): 2. 50 free, 30.99Y; 5. 50 back, 41.41Y; 2. 50 breast, 39.42Y; 2. 50 fly, 35.73Y; and 3. 100 IM, 1:21.65Y    

Jameson R. Baker (Male 13-14): 9. 100 free, 1:12.40Y; 7. 100 back, 1:19.27Y; 10. 100 breast, 1:41.49Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:32.11Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:02.76Y    

Tarynn M Ball (Female 15 & Over): 4. 100 free, 1:07.47Y; 6. 100 back, 1:18.29Y; 6. 100 breast, 1:31.19Y; 6. 100 fly, 1:19.84Y; and 5. 200 IM, 2:47.09Y    

Julia E. Billington (Female 11-12): 12. 50 free, 39.79Y; 5. 50 back, 45.53Y; 10. 50 breast, 53.83Y; 6. 50 fly, 46.40Y; and 9. 100 IM, 1:42.80Y    

Elyse M. Bloom (Female (15 & Over): 17. 100 free, 1:50.38Y; 14. 100 back, 2:01.88Y; 17. 100 breast, 2:28.00Y; and 13. 100 fly, 2:15.82Y; and 13. 200 IM, 4:33.67Y    

Olivia D. Boe (Female 15 & Over): 16. 100 free, 1:35.70Y; 13. 100 back, 1:58.70Y; 16. 100 breast, 2:21.28Y; 14. 100 fly, 2:29.42Y; and 12. 200 IM, 4:29.28Y    

Madison H. Campbell (Female 11-12) :17. 50 free, 44.82Y; 16. 50 back, 55.89Y; 14. 50 breast, 1:00.97Y; 15. 50 fly, 1:04.36Y; and 14. 100 IM, 2:04.22Y    

Remi H. Crago (Female 9-10): 11. 50 free, 47.57Y; 7. 50 back, 55.27Y; 14. 50 breast, 1:23.04Y; 12. 50 fly, 1:14.77Y; 13. 100 IM, 2:22.23Y    

Abigail G. Czosnyka (Female 8 & Under) : 15. 25 free, 39.96Y; 14. 25 back, 42.13Y; 25 breast, 49.66Y; 12. 25 fly, 1:04.61Y; and 11. 100 IM, 3:45.03Y    

Alison L Dagit (Female (8 & Under): 2. 25 free, 22.16Y; 4. 25 back, 28.62Y; 2. 25 breast, 28.94Y; 4. 25 fly, 36.23Y; and 2. 100 IM, 2:32.41Y    

Lauren M Dagit (Female 11-12): 8. 50 free, 37.16Y; 6. 50 back, 47.39Y; 2. 50 breast, 47.89Y; 5. 50 fly, 45.32Y; and 6. 100 IM, 1:35.32Y    

Brooklyn L. Flemming (Female 15 & Over): 1. 100 free, 1:04.12Y; 2. 100 back, 1:12.14Y; 4. 100 breast, 1:29.32Y; 3. 100 fly, 1:17.53Y; and 2. 200 IM, 2:42.38Y    

Justin C. Fossum (Male 15 & Over): 6. 100 free, 1:06.15Y, 11. 100 back, 1:25.45Y; 4. 100 breast, 1:20.52Y: 6. 100 fly, 1:13.78Y; and 7. 200 IM, 2:49.13Y    

Samuel P. Gifford (Male 15 & Over): 9. 100 free, 1:08.63Y; 3. 100 back, 1:15.40Y; 7. 100 breast, 1:30.51Y; 8. 100 fly, 1:19.26Y; and 6. 200 IM, 2:46.85Y    

Kinsley K. Hall (Female (11-12): 9. 50 free, 37.64Y; 13. 50 back, 50.33Y; 11. 50 breast, 57.06Y; 9. 50 fly, 50.90Y; and 15. 100 IM, 2:14.67Y    

Heidi A. Hansen (Female 13-14): 12. 100 free, 1:36.53Y; 12. 100 back, 2:02.90Y; 12. 100 breast, 1:55.18Y; 10. 100 fly, 2:04.51Y; and 11. 200 IM, 4:02.25Y    

Emme M. Johnson (Female 11-12): 7. 50 free, 36.60Y; 8. 50 back, 47.51Y; 9. 50 breast, 51.94Y; 7. 50 fly, and 46.54Y; 7. 100 IM, and 1:40.62Y    

Isla J. Johnson (Female 8 & Under): 4. 25 free, 25.18Y; 5. 25 back, 30.71Y; 5. 25 breast, 41.90Y; 7. 25 fly, 43.22Y; and 7. 100 IM, 2:53.57Y    

Liv M. Johnson (Female 11-12): 5. 50 free, 34.79Y; 11. 50 back, 48.97Y; 6. 50 breast, 49.84Y; 8. 50 fly, 47.49Y; and 5. 100 IM, 1:34.52Y    

Sami A. Johnson (Female 8 & Under): 11. 25 free, 29.15Y; 6. 25 back, 31.00Y; 4. 25 breast, 34.69Y; 6. 25 fly, 40.66Y; and 5. 100 IM, 2:46.85Y    

Jordan L. Jolley (Female 15 & Over): 7. 100 free, 1:09.76Y; 8. 100 back, 1:23.99Y; 10. 100 breast, 1:35.18Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:28.78Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:01.46Y    

Hadley L. Koistinen (Female 8 & Under): 7. 25 free, 25.69Y; 2. 25 back, 27.40Y; 9. 25 breast, 48.15Y, 2. 25 fly, 27.11Y; and 3. 100 IM, 2:37.01Y    

Kye A. Lueders (Male 13-14): 13. 100 free, 1:36.74Y; 13. 100 back, 2:00.59Y; 12. 100 breast, 2:09.17Y    

Victoria Nygaard (Female 8 & Under): 14. 25 free, 36.61Y; 12. 25 back, 40.61Y; 12. 25 breast, 50.81Y; 13. 25 fly, 1:09.37Y; and 13. 100 IM, 4:14.96Y    

Kenzi R. Quam (Female 15 & Over): 8. 100 free, 1:10.59Y; 7. 100 back, 1:23.59Y; 9. 100 breast, 1:34.01Y; 10. 100 fly, 1:29.39Y; and 6. 200 IM, 2:55.85Y    

Vera K. Simonyak (Female 8 & Under): 5. 25 free, 25.27Y; 7. 25 back, 31.30Y, 6. 25 breast, 42.95Y; 10. 25 fly, 46.34Y; and 9. 100 IM, 3:10.63Y    

Brisa C. Snow (Female 13-14): 8. 100 free, 1:16.52Y; 9. 100 back, 1:30.44Y; 8. 100 breast, 1:40.38Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:39.32Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:13.10Y    

Auna L Taglioli (Female 13-14): 11. 100 free, 1:31.78Y; 11. 100 back, 1:48.19Y; 11. 100 breast, 1:52.06Y; and 12. 200 IM, 4:11.11Y    

Rylan D. VanDeest, Male (11-12): 7. 50 free, 36.66Y; 13. 50 back, 47.90Y; 10. 50 breast, 52.62Y; 12. 50 fly, 53.00Y; and 8. 100 IM, 1:40.89Y    

Ethan J. Van Tassel (Male 15 & Over): 5. 100 free, 1:05.83Y, 6. 100 back, 1:17.04Y; 8. 100 breast, 1:32.94Y; 7. 100 fly, 1:18.95Y; and 5. 200 IM, 2:46.44Y    

Emma J. Walker (Female 9-10): 5. 50 free, 42.90Y; 9. 50 back, 56.84Y; 12. 50 breast, 1:17.48Y; 10. fly, 1:10.42Y; and 10. 100 IM, 2:07.07Y    

Ragan A. Walker (Male 8 & Under): 3. 25 free, 24.38Y; 3. 25 back, 28.80Y; 2. 25 breast, 38.65Y; 3. 25 fly, 37.08Y; and 3. 100 IM, 2:41.95Y    

Jeffrey P. Wehrung (15 & Over): 8. 100 free, 1:07.50Y; 8. 100 back, 1:20.29Y; 12. 100 breast, 1:42.73Y; 5. 100 fly, 1:13.76Y; and 8. 200 IM, 2:52.53Y    

Zaylee K Williams (Female 9-10): 4. 50 free, 40.77Y; 4. 50 back, 47.66Y; 3. 50 breast, 54.06Y; 4. 50 fly, 50.59Y; and 4. 100 IM, 1:45.98Y    

Zeegan S. Williams (Male 8 &Under): 5. 25 free, 32.55Y; 6. 25 back, 38.48Y; 5. 25 breast, 51.18Y; 4. 25 fly, 45.20Y; and 5.100 IM, 3:31.26Y

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.