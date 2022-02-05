Black Hills Gold hosts home swim meet

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Gold swim team hosted a Pentathlon swim meet Saturday, Jan 22, in Spearfish.
Black Hills Gold had several high point winners at their home meet.
They were: Ethan Van Tassel, fifth, 15-18 Men; Brooklyn Flemming, second, 15-18 Women; Tarynn Ball, fifth, 15-18 Women; Connor Aalbu, third, 11-12 Boys; Lauren Dagit, fifth, 11-12 Girls; Zaylee Williams, third, 9-10 Girls; Ragan Walker, third, 8 and under Boys; Zeegan Williams fifth, 8 and under Boys; Ali Dagit, second, 8 and under Girls’ Hadley Koistinen third, 8 and under Girls; and Isla Johnson, fifth, 8 and under Girls trophy.
“We had over 200 individual races at our home meets, resulting in a lot of best time and the addition of several State A qualifiers for our team,” said Brenda Hendricks, the BH Gold swim coach. “We now have 21 athletes qualified for State A in their respective age groups. We have one regular season meet left, Feb. 4–6, in Pierre,
Hendricks said that starting Feb 18, BH Gold will compete at the state meets.
Individual results follow.
Connor P. Aalbu (Male 11-12): 2. 50 free, 30.99Y; 5. 50 back, 41.41Y; 2. 50 breast, 39.42Y; 2. 50 fly, 35.73Y; and 3. 100 IM, 1:21.65Y
Jameson R. Baker (Male 13-14): 9. 100 free, 1:12.40Y; 7. 100 back, 1:19.27Y; 10. 100 breast, 1:41.49Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:32.11Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:02.76Y
Tarynn M Ball (Female 15 & Over): 4. 100 free, 1:07.47Y; 6. 100 back, 1:18.29Y; 6. 100 breast, 1:31.19Y; 6. 100 fly, 1:19.84Y; and 5. 200 IM, 2:47.09Y
Julia E. Billington (Female 11-12): 12. 50 free, 39.79Y; 5. 50 back, 45.53Y; 10. 50 breast, 53.83Y; 6. 50 fly, 46.40Y; and 9. 100 IM, 1:42.80Y
Elyse M. Bloom (Female (15 & Over): 17. 100 free, 1:50.38Y; 14. 100 back, 2:01.88Y; 17. 100 breast, 2:28.00Y; and 13. 100 fly, 2:15.82Y; and 13. 200 IM, 4:33.67Y
Olivia D. Boe (Female 15 & Over): 16. 100 free, 1:35.70Y; 13. 100 back, 1:58.70Y; 16. 100 breast, 2:21.28Y; 14. 100 fly, 2:29.42Y; and 12. 200 IM, 4:29.28Y
Madison H. Campbell (Female 11-12) :17. 50 free, 44.82Y; 16. 50 back, 55.89Y; 14. 50 breast, 1:00.97Y; 15. 50 fly, 1:04.36Y; and 14. 100 IM, 2:04.22Y
Remi H. Crago (Female 9-10): 11. 50 free, 47.57Y; 7. 50 back, 55.27Y; 14. 50 breast, 1:23.04Y; 12. 50 fly, 1:14.77Y; 13. 100 IM, 2:22.23Y
Abigail G. Czosnyka (Female 8 & Under) : 15. 25 free, 39.96Y; 14. 25 back, 42.13Y; 25 breast, 49.66Y; 12. 25 fly, 1:04.61Y; and 11. 100 IM, 3:45.03Y
Alison L Dagit (Female (8 & Under): 2. 25 free, 22.16Y; 4. 25 back, 28.62Y; 2. 25 breast, 28.94Y; 4. 25 fly, 36.23Y; and 2. 100 IM, 2:32.41Y
Lauren M Dagit (Female 11-12): 8. 50 free, 37.16Y; 6. 50 back, 47.39Y; 2. 50 breast, 47.89Y; 5. 50 fly, 45.32Y; and 6. 100 IM, 1:35.32Y
Brooklyn L. Flemming (Female 15 & Over): 1. 100 free, 1:04.12Y; 2. 100 back, 1:12.14Y; 4. 100 breast, 1:29.32Y; 3. 100 fly, 1:17.53Y; and 2. 200 IM, 2:42.38Y
Justin C. Fossum (Male 15 & Over): 6. 100 free, 1:06.15Y, 11. 100 back, 1:25.45Y; 4. 100 breast, 1:20.52Y: 6. 100 fly, 1:13.78Y; and 7. 200 IM, 2:49.13Y
Samuel P. Gifford (Male 15 & Over): 9. 100 free, 1:08.63Y; 3. 100 back, 1:15.40Y; 7. 100 breast, 1:30.51Y; 8. 100 fly, 1:19.26Y; and 6. 200 IM, 2:46.85Y
Kinsley K. Hall (Female (11-12): 9. 50 free, 37.64Y; 13. 50 back, 50.33Y; 11. 50 breast, 57.06Y; 9. 50 fly, 50.90Y; and 15. 100 IM, 2:14.67Y
Heidi A. Hansen (Female 13-14): 12. 100 free, 1:36.53Y; 12. 100 back, 2:02.90Y; 12. 100 breast, 1:55.18Y; 10. 100 fly, 2:04.51Y; and 11. 200 IM, 4:02.25Y
Emme M. Johnson (Female 11-12): 7. 50 free, 36.60Y; 8. 50 back, 47.51Y; 9. 50 breast, 51.94Y; 7. 50 fly, and 46.54Y; 7. 100 IM, and 1:40.62Y
Isla J. Johnson (Female 8 & Under): 4. 25 free, 25.18Y; 5. 25 back, 30.71Y; 5. 25 breast, 41.90Y; 7. 25 fly, 43.22Y; and 7. 100 IM, 2:53.57Y
Liv M. Johnson (Female 11-12): 5. 50 free, 34.79Y; 11. 50 back, 48.97Y; 6. 50 breast, 49.84Y; 8. 50 fly, 47.49Y; and 5. 100 IM, 1:34.52Y
Sami A. Johnson (Female 8 & Under): 11. 25 free, 29.15Y; 6. 25 back, 31.00Y; 4. 25 breast, 34.69Y; 6. 25 fly, 40.66Y; and 5. 100 IM, 2:46.85Y
Jordan L. Jolley (Female 15 & Over): 7. 100 free, 1:09.76Y; 8. 100 back, 1:23.99Y; 10. 100 breast, 1:35.18Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:28.78Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:01.46Y
Hadley L. Koistinen (Female 8 & Under): 7. 25 free, 25.69Y; 2. 25 back, 27.40Y; 9. 25 breast, 48.15Y, 2. 25 fly, 27.11Y; and 3. 100 IM, 2:37.01Y
Kye A. Lueders (Male 13-14): 13. 100 free, 1:36.74Y; 13. 100 back, 2:00.59Y; 12. 100 breast, 2:09.17Y
Victoria Nygaard (Female 8 & Under): 14. 25 free, 36.61Y; 12. 25 back, 40.61Y; 12. 25 breast, 50.81Y; 13. 25 fly, 1:09.37Y; and 13. 100 IM, 4:14.96Y
Kenzi R. Quam (Female 15 & Over): 8. 100 free, 1:10.59Y; 7. 100 back, 1:23.59Y; 9. 100 breast, 1:34.01Y; 10. 100 fly, 1:29.39Y; and 6. 200 IM, 2:55.85Y
Vera K. Simonyak (Female 8 & Under): 5. 25 free, 25.27Y; 7. 25 back, 31.30Y, 6. 25 breast, 42.95Y; 10. 25 fly, 46.34Y; and 9. 100 IM, 3:10.63Y
Brisa C. Snow (Female 13-14): 8. 100 free, 1:16.52Y; 9. 100 back, 1:30.44Y; 8. 100 breast, 1:40.38Y; 9. 100 fly, 1:39.32Y; and 8. 200 IM, 3:13.10Y
Auna L Taglioli (Female 13-14): 11. 100 free, 1:31.78Y; 11. 100 back, 1:48.19Y; 11. 100 breast, 1:52.06Y; and 12. 200 IM, 4:11.11Y
Rylan D. VanDeest, Male (11-12): 7. 50 free, 36.66Y; 13. 50 back, 47.90Y; 10. 50 breast, 52.62Y; 12. 50 fly, 53.00Y; and 8. 100 IM, 1:40.89Y
Ethan J. Van Tassel (Male 15 & Over): 5. 100 free, 1:05.83Y, 6. 100 back, 1:17.04Y; 8. 100 breast, 1:32.94Y; 7. 100 fly, 1:18.95Y; and 5. 200 IM, 2:46.44Y
Emma J. Walker (Female 9-10): 5. 50 free, 42.90Y; 9. 50 back, 56.84Y; 12. 50 breast, 1:17.48Y; 10. fly, 1:10.42Y; and 10. 100 IM, 2:07.07Y
Ragan A. Walker (Male 8 & Under): 3. 25 free, 24.38Y; 3. 25 back, 28.80Y; 2. 25 breast, 38.65Y; 3. 25 fly, 37.08Y; and 3. 100 IM, 2:41.95Y
Jeffrey P. Wehrung (15 & Over): 8. 100 free, 1:07.50Y; 8. 100 back, 1:20.29Y; 12. 100 breast, 1:42.73Y; 5. 100 fly, 1:13.76Y; and 8. 200 IM, 2:52.53Y
Zaylee K Williams (Female 9-10): 4. 50 free, 40.77Y; 4. 50 back, 47.66Y; 3. 50 breast, 54.06Y; 4. 50 fly, 50.59Y; and 4. 100 IM, 1:45.98Y
Zeegan S. Williams (Male 8 &Under): 5. 25 free, 32.55Y; 6. 25 back, 38.48Y; 5. 25 breast, 51.18Y; 4. 25 fly, 45.20Y; and 5.100 IM, 3:31.26Y
